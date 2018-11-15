State regulators will eliminate lavish perks – such as health insurance and extravagant travel – for board directors who are supposed to be unpaid for overseeing the cooperatives that provide electricity to rural areas of Louisiana, according to rules that were being drafted Thursday night by the Public Service Commission.
The 96 board members aren’t legally allowed to receive a salary, but in 2017 alone, they were compensated – $26,250 on average though some individual directors made $50,000 or more. They received compensation for travel, often to exotic locales, and blanket recompense that averaged up to $511 a day, depending on the co-op, for directors to attend co-op meetings.
Health insurance – paid for by the customers of rural electric cooperatives – accounted for about half the $2.5 million received by the volunteer board members in 2017, according to a financial accounting the PSC ordered before drafting new rules that will amount to the most sweeping changes in how the co-ops operate since the 1940s.
The rules were given to The Advocate by a PSC commissioner.
The goal is to have the new rules ready to publish sometime Friday. That would start the clock on the mandatory comment period, which often takes months. But the commissioners want to move through the rule-making process quickly in order to have a vote that would enact the regulations in December, perhaps January.
The new rules will forbid the co-ops from providing board members with health and life insurance, cap per diems at $200 a day, and set term limits.
Some directors were elected at meetings where only a few of the co-op customers attended. The new rules will require that 5 percent of the members be present at election meetings. If meeting attendance doesn’t reach that level for three consecutive sessions, or three in five years, then votes for new directors will have to be taken by mail.
Rural electric cooperatives were created more than 80 years ago to provide electricity in areas that were too sparsely populated to interest shareholder-owned utility companies. Today the co-ops provide electricity for 900,000 customers, many of whom live in once rural areas that have now grown into large suburbs around Baton Rouge, New Orleans and other Louisiana cities.
Cooperatives are nonprofit and owned by the members who buy the electricity. What traditional corporate utilities call customers, co-ops call members.
Most of the regulators daily attention has been focused on the huge investor-owned utilities, like Entergy, which sells electricity to about half the state. The much smaller co-ops haven't received near that level scrutiny.
That board members were compensated came as something a surprise during a routine request in September by two cooperatives to charge their customers more on monthly electric bills. PSC staff noticed how much of the “operating margin” revenues were spent on perks for the board members. The “operating margin” for a non-profit generally is what is left over after the expenses for acquiring and delivering electricity are paid.
The regulatory commission heard testimony that some board members make as much as $50,000 per year. Most receive an array of benefits that included health, vision and life insurance.
The answer to PSC commissioner questions about the expenses, basically, was that all the co-ops did it.
The five elected PSC commissioners spoke with one voice – unusual for the fractious panel – in demanding to know how all the state’s co-ops conducted themselves.
The commissioners demanded extensive financial information. But several of the cooperatives used the regulators’ own rules to keep directors' compensation figures out of public view.
Angered, the PSC ordered the seals lifted and made the information public.
The commissioners then ordered their staff to draft new rules and put them on a fast track to enact as soon as possible.