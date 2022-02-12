Gov. John Bel Edwards won a legislative showdown last year when he persuaded just enough House members to side with him over the Republican speaker who said he had the votes to override the governor’s veto of a bill that targeted transgender athletes.
More was at stake than simply the fate of that bill. The governor’s office and many legislators saw the override attempt as a test vote on whether Edwards could block Republicans if they drew maps that he would find objectionable in this year’s redistricting special session.
Edwards’ victory by two votes last year suggested he might have the upper hand for the remapping legislative session that is now underway.
But the governor is facing troubling signs now.
The House passed a new map for Congress on Thursday with enough votes to override a gubernatorial veto, albeit barely, and is poised to approve one for the state House on Monday by at least a similar margin.
Republicans are taking advantage of their huge legislative majorities to also redraw – in ways that favor the GOP – the boundaries for the 39-member state Senate, the seven Supreme Court seats, the five seats on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission and the eight seats on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Edwards is expected to object to at least several of the six maps being drawn during the three-week redistricting session that ends on Feb. 20.
In each case except the Public Service Commission, Black Democrats and progressive groups allied with the governor have said the maps violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The opponents seem likely to challenge at least several of the maps in court.
But a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in an Alabama redistricting case has given hope to Republicans that challenges on racial grounds may be destined to fail. So the governor’s veto may provide the last line of defense for the bills’ opponents.
How do you eliminate potential political opponents? One state rep tried to move them out of her new district
The ultimate design of the new districts could determine how much Louisiana residents pay in taxes, whether the state’s remaining gun laws are weakened, how elections are conducted, and dozens of other issues.
Edwards has not tipped his hand yet on whether he will veto any of the maps. The full Legislature has yet to approve any of them.
He has spoken most specifically on the congressional map, calling on lawmakers to create a second Black-majority district. The congressional boundaries that Republicans are pushing through the Legislature would keep the current make-up of one Black-majority district held by a Democrat and five White-majority districts held by Republicans.
To be sure, Edwards possesses an arsenal of weapons to pull a few Democrats and Republicans to his side if he is trying to stave off an override, said Robert Adley, a Republican who spent nearly 30 years representing Bossier Parish in the Legislature and also worked for Edwards during his first term.
“He’s got control of what stays in and out of the budget and capital outlay,” or infrastructure spending, Adley said. “That’s important to legislators.”
The governor has oodles of extra money to reward or punish legislators this year because of the huge budget surplus and the tens of billions of dollars for Louisiana bridges, water and sewer systems and expanded broadband in the infrastructure bill passed by President Joe Biden and Congress last year.
Adley said legislators who oppose the governor but have, say, a pet road project in their district will be in a quandary.
“A road project is a big deal, especially if there’s a terrible traffic problem,” Adley said. “The constituents might learn it could go away because of a vote on reapportionment, an issue they couldn’t care less about.”
Adley also noted that a lawmaker might put an item in the budget that the Legislature approves but then have the governor kill it afterward through his line-item veto.
All of this explains why overriding a governor in Louisiana is exceedingly rare in a state where legislators have traditionally shown extraordinary deference to the state’s chief executive. It has happened only twice; the last time was in 1993.
But the dynamic of having a Republican-controlled Legislature and a Democratic governor during an intensely partisan era has caused lawmakers to challenge Edwards in unprecedented ways.
Last July, Republicans called the first-ever special session to try to override a governor.
Senators Gary Carter and Karen Carter Peterson engaged in a testy debate over redistricting. Here's who won
Two days before the climactic vote, Schexnayder said he was “comfortable 100%” that he had secured the necessary 70 votes in the House to overturn Edwards’ veto of Senate Bill 156. The measure would have prevented transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. Schexnayder had good reason to believe he would triumph. SB156 had passed with 78 votes.
But Edwards used his power to pull legislators into his column. Schexnayder’s override attempt collected only 68 votes, two short of what he needed.
Afterward, in explaining how he secured the victory, Edwards said he was “very, very light on threats,” but “not so light on promises.”
Fast-forward seven months, and Republicans are moving ahead with bills in the special session that would entrench conservative majorities for the next decade with the state House and Senate, the congressional delegation, the Louisiana Supreme Court and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Republicans hold 68 seats in the House compared to 34 for Democrats and three political independents, putting Republicans two votes short of a two-thirds majority on a party-line vote.
In the Senate, Republicans hold 27 seats versus 12 for Democrats, or one more than the minimum needed to override Edwards in that chamber.
On a near-party line vote, Republicans in the House passed the congressional map on Thursday that has just one Black-majority district. The vote on House Bill 1 was 70-33, so Edwards would need to pick off only one legislator if he vetoes the measure in order to prevent an override.
Voting for the map were two Democrats: Rep. Travis Johnson, of Vidalia, and Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi.
Johnson declined to discuss the specifics of his vote, while Thompson said a second Black-majority seat would imperil U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, a White Republican from the town of Start in northeast Louisiana.
“Julia Letlow lives in my parish,” Thompson said in an interview. “I wouldn’t want to take a chance of losing her. She’s done a great job. She has a great future.”
Two independents who frequently vote with the governor also voted for the one Black-majority district bill.
They were: Rep. Joe Marino, of Gretna, and Rep. Malinda White, of Bogalusa.
At the same time, two reliably conservative legislators – Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, and Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray – voted against the Republican congressional map because of how it redrew St. Mary and St. Martin parishes. Edwards cannot count on either one standing with him on an override effort.
At this point, it appears Edwards would face a bigger challenge in sustaining a veto on the state House map, contained in House Bill 14. The House is scheduled to take up HB14 on Monday.
Four of those who voted with him on last year’s transgender bill are supporting the House remap.
Two of them are Democrats who are co-sponsoring HB14: Rep. Aimee Freeman, of New Orleans, and Rep. Chad Brown, of Plaquemine.
Katie Bernhardt, chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, said she had expressed her unhappiness with Freeman and Brown for co-sponsoring the Republican bill.
Each of them declined to comment.
Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads, voted for HB14 when the House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday advanced the bill to the full House. LaCombe did not respond to an interview request.
Rep. Joe Stagni, of Kenner, the lone Republican who voted to sustain Edwards’ veto, is another co-sponsor of HB14.
“I looked at the map, and it appeared to be fair,” Stagni said in an interview.
Rep. Travis Johnson initially co-sponsored HB14 but then withdrew.
Asked for an explanation, Johnson in an email called redistricting “a very complicated and fluid process” and praised the chair and vice chair of the House remapping committee.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, also has tools in his arsenal.
Schexnayder believed that Brown, Johnson and Rep. Roy Daryl Adams, an independent from Jackson, would all vote with him on the transgender bill override.
When they didn’t, Schexnayder removed Brown as chairman of the Insurance Committee and Johnson as a member of the Transportation Committee, and he booted Adams off the coveted Appropriations Committee, which crafts the House version of the budget.
Schexnayder would seem to have a strong hand with the House remap alone because he can ensure that legislators who vote with him will have new district boundaries to ease their reelection. That could outweigh any offer Edwards dangles in front of House members.