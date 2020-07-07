Office of Motor Vehicle branches in Lafayette and three other cities have been closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic, Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain said Tuesday morning.
A single OMV employee tested positive for COVID-19 -- the illness caused by the virus -- after working in all four locations, which triggered the shutdowns.
The employee, who was asymptomatic, served in an administrative role and did not have interactions with the public, the agency said in a press release.
St. Germain said all four offices will reopen at some point after thorough cleanings.
The other three closed as of July 1 are in Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport.
Eleven others have been closed for weeks and are helping customers with long-term issues, St. Germain said.
That list includes Arcadia, Bogalusa, Clinton, Crowley, Dequincy, Harvey, Houma, Jonesboro, Lake Charles, Oakdale and Tallulah.
Online services are available at www.expresslane.org.