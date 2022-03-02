Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given Luke Mixon an opening to invoke his past as a Navy fighter pilot to try to gain traction in the early stages of his uphill campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
In two new online ads featuring war imagery, Mixon accuses Kennedy of whiffing at chances to take a hard line against Russia’s autocratic ruler, Vladimir Putin.
Mixon, a Democrat, points to criticism that Kennedy and six other Republican lawmakers on a July 4, 2018, visit to the Kremlin gave Putin a pass for meddling to help elect Donald Trump as president in 2016.
“Mixon is doing four things with these ads,” said Ron Faucheux, a veteran national campaign and election analyst in New Orleans. “He's trying to move to the right of Kennedy on national defense, an issue he can do it on without losing the Democratic base. He's inoculating himself against ideological attacks that will come from Republicans. He's trying to turn Kennedy's support of Trump into a negative by tying them both to Putin. He's playing to the strength of his own military background.”
In one ad, Mixon points to a 2019 television appearance where Kennedy told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he didn’t know whether it was Russia or Ukraine that had hacked the internal computer system of the Democratic National Committee and the party’s presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.
Wallace then challenged Kennedy, saying that the “entire intelligence community” believed it was the Russians who had interfered.
“Right,” Kennedy replied, “but it could also be Ukraine. I’m not saying that I know one way or the other.”
A day later, Kennedy said Wallace was correct and that he had “misheard” the reporter's question, adding that the evidence blaming the Russians was “overwhelming.”
Nonetheless, Kennedy’s Independence Day visit to Russia and his 2019 misstatement have given Mixon the chance to highlight his strongest card: his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy and his 20 years as a fighter pilot who saw combat overseas.
“These are serious times that require serious leaders,” a somber-looking Mixon says in one spot, followed by photos of Kennedy. “Not weak men that peddle Russian propaganda and celebrate July 4 at the Kremlin.”
Mixon posted another ad last week that denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tied Putin’s attempt to subjugate the democratic country to Kennedy’s support of Trump’s effort last year to overturn President Joe Biden’s election as president.
On Jan. 6, hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, Kennedy voted against accepting the vote from Arizona, which went to Biden, even though no substantive evidence of voter fraud existed.
“Now, America must stand united with the world in defense of democracy,” Mixon said in last week’s ad. “But we cannot trust Sen. John Kennedy. We cannot trust him to defend democracy abroad when he attacks it at home.”
Kennedy’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Mixon’s ads, but he has taken a strong stance against Putin in recent days.
“We need to teach Putin about time travel and knock him into next week,” Kennedy said on the day Russia invaded Ukraine last week. “I’m not talking about a war. I’m talking about expelling Putin, not just from international markets, but from the international community. We need to make him a pariah.”
Mixon, a Delta Air Lines pilot, is running in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a West Point graduate and the only Democrat who holds statewide office.
Overshadowing Mixon so far in the campaign has been Gary Chambers, a progressive activist from Baton Rouge who has shown a flair for attention-getting stunts.
In one online ad, Chambers smoked marijuana and called for decriminalizing those caught possessing small amounts of the drug. In another, he burned a Confederate flag.
National handicappers say Kennedy is heavily favored to win re-election this fall in a state where no Democrat other than Edwards holds statewide office. The primary is Nov. 8.
Kennedy has been a vocal supporter of Trump and critic of Biden and had $11.1 million in campaign cash on hand at the end of the year compared to $120,000 for Mixon, who had just launched his campaign.