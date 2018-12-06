The state is getting $25 million to upgrade Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish near the site of a four-person fatality earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

The money will be combined with $7.2 million from St. Tammany Parish and at least $3.8 million from the state.

U. S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, made the announcement after being notified of the federal award by U. S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The money was requested on July 19 in a letter from Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Metairie and U. S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville.

Chao notified Cassidy, Scalise and others that the state will get the $25 million sought as well as $16.2 million to upgrade La. 1 and other work near Port Fourchon.

In a statement Thursday, Cassidy said the I-12 money "will eliminate unsafe bottlenecks in St. Tammany Parish."

Officials said the dollars will be used to improve a bottleneck that extends for 3.8 miles between La. 21 and U. S. 190.

On May 26 four people were killed, and others injured, in crashes involving 18-wheelers on I-12 in Covington.

"It is going to widen the stretch where the accident occurred," Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said Thursday.

In an interview Thursday, Scalise said he discussed the project with Chao in one-on-one meetings in August and November.

"I made it very clear this is a top priority," he said. "This is going to alleviate a lot of traffic congestion."

Scalise said DOTD figures show there have been more than 900 accidents since 2013 in the section of I-12 targeted for improvements.

He said the I-12 project is getting the maximum allowed under the federal grant, called BUILD.

After the accident, Pat Brister, president of the parish, asked Gov. John Bel Edwards for immediate help to accelerate roadwork.

The governor said the state, which has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, could not afford the improvements.

State officials said then that they would launch road safety assessments to come up with short-term solutions.

In a statement, Brister praised Thursday's announcement.

"This is a huge win for all of us -- the St. Tammany community and the people who travel the interstate," she said.

Brister said the federal decision "reinforces the necessity of this project."

The state already had one project on the drawing boards -- without the needed funding -- that would widen I-12 on the section that will benefit from Thursday's announcement.

The other plan would add more lanes to I-12 from U. S. 190 to La. 59.

The costs for both would be $95 million to $120 million.

"We committed to doing our part to find a funding source for this project, and this first step is a success, which means we can move forward in the plans to make I-12 safer for travel," Brister said of the $25 million grant.

Wilson said the state may provide $5 million for the upgrade, not $3.8 million.

"It is part of a larger project that we have on the books but just have to push back because of a lack of available resources," he said.

The $16.2 million will help finance a new bridge and roadwork connecting South Lafourche Airport, La. 1 and Port Fourchon, Cassidy said.

Chao traveled to New Orleans in August and, joined by Cassidy, marked the awarding of $45 million in federal funds for the Belle Chase Bridge and tunnel replacement project.

"During our phone call this morning I gave a big thank you Secretary Chao for listening to our needs and approving these resources," Cassidy said.