Today in The Rundown: The latest in the Louisiana governor's race; an overture in a contested Senate race; some Halloween advice from Homeland Security; and all the Louisiana politics news you need about the things that have happened since Election Day Saturday.
The Countdown…
Days until runoff elections: 30
Days until inauguration: 88
Days until the 2020 Legislative session begins: 143
The News
LAGov: The beginning of the direct battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican rival Eddie Rispone is all about Bobby Jindal and Donald Trump. http://bit.ly/2oNzrVf
Inside politics: A prominent GOP donor has admitted that he tried to influence an undecided State Senate race with the promise of future political support. Like in most similar scenarios that have been reported, it didn't work. http://bit.ly/2VP76tV
OLOL: John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals who pleaded guilty earlier this year to embezzling more than $550,000 from 2012 to 2018, will learn his punishment in federal court Oct. 24. http://bit.ly/2Ml5i8y
LALege: Republicans captured a supermajority in the Louisiana Senate in Saturday’s primary and have a good shot at winning a supermajority in the state House as well in the November runoff elections. http://bit.ly/2MoFNn8
Hard Rock: The full cache of documents from the hotel construction collapse in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/35FeX1x
Environment: A new study concludes two Plaquemines Parish projects would increase regional sales revenue by $3.1 billion and support nearly 4,000 jobs over the seven years. http://bit.ly/33GFWrU
Halloween🎃: Even in costume-friendly New Orleans, federal officials are urging consumers to think twice before purchasing medical devices and cosmetics from illegitimate sources. http://bit.ly/31kOVx6
Rounding out this week...
- State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B
- Cash Management Review Board meets upon adjournment of State Bond Commission meeting in Room 5.
- Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
- Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
Campaigns
- 10 a.m. Saturday at Hilton New Orleans-Airport: LAGOP holds a "Call to Action" featuring U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise; U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; Attorney General Jeff Landry; Treasurer John Schroder and others campaigning for Republicans in the runoff, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards will take part in a modified Unified Command Group meeting in New Orleans with Mayor LaToya Cantrell to discuss the potential Gulf storm's impact on the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site at 1 p.m. and a news conference for updates at 2:30 p.m.
Tweet Beat
.@SteveScalise seated in the back right of the table in this instantly iconic photo. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/CruRfaUZd2— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
Sounds very Trumpian. This usually happens more subtly in Louisiana politics.Fleming to @RobManess in 2016: https://t.co/gpOFq4EjdbKCP & Landrieu urging JBE to drop out of #lagov race 4 years ago.Promises made to GOPers who were encouraged not to run for #lasen 14. #lalege https://t.co/Dp3uPqXeVi— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
Asked by a caller about Democratic presidential candidates' "Medicare for All" proposal, @LouisianaGov says he doesn't support it, prefers to work through existing health care laws to expand and improve coverage. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) October 16, 2019
. @LouisianaGov says his office will sit down with organizers of the city of St. George on Monday to talk about next steps in incorporation, appointment of interim mayor. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) October 16, 2019
Fascinating plotline here: as #lalege Twitter goes boom over Lane Grigsby offering to support Rep. Foil in a later judge race, is there a First Amendment right to talk someone out of a political race by promising to support them with cash later? https://t.co/HBkJ7Oayd5— Scott Sternberg (@ScottLSternberg) October 16, 2019
.@RepAbraham was among the 60 who voted against this resolution. Rest of Louisiana's U.S. House delegation all voted in favor. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/oDhhXgEvQ1— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
Here's a link to the event registration: https://t.co/yMgcpCUHoeNote, @DocAbraham quickly endorsed rival @EddieRispone, but he's not listed among featured guests. And @BillyNungesser, who has won 2nd term, is not among GOP statewides on the event agenda. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/tr9PEaea0t— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
Upcoming @EddieRispone fundraiser will feature @SteveScalise @JeffLandry and @CameronHenryLA. Especially notable among listed hosts: Canizaro and Bollinger, who were backing @DocAbraham. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/XYBecQytjK— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
.@RepAbraham's largest disbursement from his Congressional campaign account in most recent reporting period was $30K to PAC supporting his gubernatorial run: https://t.co/YF4ELIIKYPHe has about $17K left in Congress campaign cash, if he runs for reelection. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
If you missed @RossDellenger's story about how interwoven Louisiana politics and football are: https://t.co/6eJW0Kzijs #lalege #lagov #LSU https://t.co/9Ksd2yInXI— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 16, 2019
