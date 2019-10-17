BR.capitolweather.adv HS 039.JPG
Buy Now

The Louisiana State Capitol can be seen through a window as rain begins to fall Thursday afternoon, September 12, 2019 in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown: The latest in the Louisiana governor's race; an overture in a contested Senate race; some Halloween advice from Homeland Security; and all the Louisiana politics news you need about the things that have happened since Election Day Saturday.

The Countdown…

Days until runoff elections: 30

Days until inauguration: 88

Days until the 2020 Legislative session begins: 143

The News

LAGov: The beginning of the direct battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican rival Eddie Rispone is all about Bobby Jindal and Donald Trump. http://bit.ly/2oNzrVf

Inside politics: A prominent GOP donor has admitted that he tried to influence an undecided State Senate race with the promise of future political support. Like in most similar scenarios that have been reported, it didn't work. http://bit.ly/2VP76tV

OLOL: John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals who pleaded guilty earlier this year to embezzling more than $550,000 from 2012 to 2018, will learn his punishment in federal court Oct. 24. http://bit.ly/2Ml5i8y

LALege: Republicans captured a supermajority in the Louisiana Senate in Saturday’s primary and have a good shot at winning a supermajority in the state House as well in the November runoff elections. http://bit.ly/2MoFNn8

Hard Rock: The full cache of documents from the hotel construction collapse in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/35FeX1x

Environment: A new study concludes two Plaquemines Parish projects would increase regional sales revenue by $3.1 billion and support nearly 4,000 jobs over the seven years. http://bit.ly/33GFWrU

Halloween🎃: Even in costume-friendly New Orleans, federal officials are urging consumers to think twice before purchasing medical devices and cosmetics from illegitimate sources. http://bit.ly/31kOVx6

Rounding out this week...

  • State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B
  • Cash Management Review Board meets upon adjournment of State Bond Commission meeting in Room 5.
  • Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.

Campaigns

  • 10 a.m. Saturday at Hilton New Orleans-Airport: LAGOP holds a "Call to Action" featuring U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise; U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; Attorney General Jeff Landry; Treasurer John Schroder and others campaigning for Republicans in the runoff, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards will take part in a modified Unified Command Group meeting in New Orleans with Mayor LaToya Cantrell to discuss the potential Gulf storm's impact on the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site at 1 p.m. and a news conference for updates at 2:30 p.m.

Tweet Beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments