WASHINGTON — With just days to go before Election Day, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is re-introducing himself to voters with a new ad. But most of the Louisianans catching the campaign spot on TV likely live outside Abraham’s district, and some see it as a move to raise his profile for an eventual campaign to become Louisiana's next governor.

The ad, which features the Republican two-term congressman and his wife in rocking chairs on the porch of his Richland Parish home and behind the controls of a small aircraft, is playing on television stations in Monroe, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.

That’s because Abraham’s geographically massive district — which stretches from the Arkansas border into Acadiana and stretches east through the Florida Parishes — dips into most of the state’s largest media markets. Monroe and Alexandria are the only sizable cities in the mostly rural district.

But it’s also a convenient way for Abraham, a 64-year-old physician and veterinarian, to spread his name across the state’s southern half ahead of a potential 2019 campaign against Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.

Abraham has for months publicly expressed interest in running for governor but hasn’t yet committed to a run. Cole Avery, a spokesman for Abraham, said Tuesday that Abraham is waiting until after the November 6 election to decide on a challenge to Edwards.

“He’s singularly focused right now on being re-elected,” said Cole Avery, the spokesman. He said Abraham will wait until after the race to make that decision.

Abraham is facing three challengers in his bid for a third term. All three — Democrat Jessee Fleenor, Independent Billy Burkette and Libertarian Kyle Randol — are generally considered long-shot candidates, though there’s been no public polling of the race. Abraham holds a decisive fundraising advantage.

Sen. John Kennedy and state Attorney General Jeff Landry, both Republicans, have also publicly flirted with the idea of taking on Edwards but haven’t committed.

Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, a regular Republican donor now seeking to position himself as a political outsider, is the only Republican to dive into the governor's race so far.

Abraham’s new advertisement in the congressional race began running Oct. 22. The next day, Kennedy announced he’d set a deadline of Dec. 1 for his own decision on running for governor.

Abraham’s new ad runs through the congressman’s unusually varied resume. The Alto, Louisiana, native grew up on a farm, served in the Louisiana National Guard and worked as both a veterinarian and country physician before winning a seat in Congress on his first run for office in 2014. A licensed pilot, Abraham flies for the Civil Air Patrol.

“It’s the largest district in the state of Louisiana. To be able to really effectively get the whole district, it connects with other media markets,” said Lionel Rainey III, a Louisiana political consultant who handled the ad for Abraham. “Ralph Abraham — in previous campaigns — he didn’t really get to introduce himself. If you look at his resume and his biography, its’ amazing.”

Rainey said the campaign had invested “under $500,000” in buying air time for the ad.

Although those in Abraham’s camp insist he’s focused on his congressional re-election, outside observers said the spot — which mentions his campaign for Congress only briefly — appeared aimed at putting Abraham on the radar of voters statewide.

“He’s not in a competitive election, and he’s hinted numerous times at his desire to run for governor,” said Joshua Stockley, a political scientist at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. “I don’t see any other possible explanation than setting the stage for a possible future gubernatorial campaign.”

Stockley said other potential 2019 Republican candidates like Kennedy or Landry — who’ve already won statewide elections — are already much better known to voters than Abraham. His home in north Louisiana, Stockley said, also puts him off the radar of many residents in the state’s more heavily populated south.

“Congressman Abraham, of all the rumored candidates, has the most work to do” in raising his profile ahead of a potential statewide campaign, Stockley said.

If that’s a byproduct of the ad, Rainey said, “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. He’s fully focused on running for re-election but he’s publicly stated he’s looking at the governor’s race.”

But some of Abraham’s opponents haven’t taken as kindly to the congressman’s potential 2019 ambitions. Fleenor, a vegetable farmer from Loranger and a Democrat, argues that Abraham’s conservative policies are out of step with the needs of a district with a high poverty rate.

“Abraham seems more interested in feeling out his potential in the governor’s race than he is in paying attention to the concerns of his constituents,” Fleenor said. “People don’t take kindly to that.”

Fleenor, too, cut a video introducing himself to voters and pledging to represent modest-income working folks in the district. But Fleenor said Wednesday he hasn’t pulled together enough in campaign contributions to broadcast the spot and is instead hoping it reaches voters online.