WASHINGTON — Louisiana will get a $94.7 million boost toward coastal restoration efforts under this year's split of federal offshore oil revenues for Gulf states.
The latest figure announced by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday is roughly $12 million more than the state received from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act last year.
GOMESA was passed in 2006 to establish a formula for redistributing some federal revenue from Gulf offshore drilling to Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama.
“This money is made off Louisiana’s coast, and it is used to battle coastal erosion," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville said. "It’s no secret that our coastline is disappearing, threatening coastal families and jobs. This increase in funding will help us restore our wetlands and preserve Louisiana’s future."
Louisiana's cut of the nearly $215 million GOMESA funding announced Thursday is the largest of among states that are part of the revenue-sharing pact, as Louisiana has more oil platforms off its coast than the other three states.
About $75.8 million will go to the state. The other roughly $19 million will go to 19 coastal parishes in amounts ranging from $582,000 to more than $1.8 million.
Under Louisiana's constitution, the GOMESA funds are dedicated to coastal restoration or protection work.
“This funding is critical to our efforts to restore and protect our coast and will allow the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to construct hurricane protection and coastal restoration projects that will better protect our communities, help restore our coast, and make our state more resilient,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
GOMESA has, in the past, found itself under threat of elimination as officials eyed other priorities for spending.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who has lobbied in support of the program alongside other members of the Louisiana delegation, vowed to continue "to work with the (Trump) administration, and the entire Louisiana delegation, to preserve this important program.”
“GOMESA revenue is essential to restore and protect Louisiana’s coasts,” Cassidy said.
