Today in The Rundown: The latest on the impeachment saga and Louisiana congressmen's roles; Louisiana House leadership positions picked; coastal issues; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

POTUS: The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Here are the highlights from the Louisiana delegation and what happens next: http://bit.ly/34BRqwG

Census: Gov. John Bel Edwards has named a Census advisory panel, after Louisiana was one of five states that had not previously followed the Census Bureau's advice. http://bit.ly/2rbrzOC (via @MelindaDeslatte)

ICYMI: House Republicans have picked Albany Rep. Sherman Mack to be the next leader of the chamber. http://bit.ly/2tvLiJv

LaLege House: New Iberia Rep. Blake Miguez is the new House GOP leader heading into 2020. http://bit.ly/2Z9fHsT

Coastal issues: Details about the draft plan to spend $958 million in fiscal year 2021 on hurricane flood reduction and coastal restoration projects, with more than half the money coming from settlements related to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill: http://bit.ly/36TPMbr

Cyberattacks: New Orleans officials remain tight-lipped about a cyber-attack that has hobbled city government, but cyber-sleuths have homed in on the likely weapon: a menacing breed of “ransomware” used to lock up computer data until the target pays in Bitcoin for the key to release it. http://bit.ly/2Z1YQYW

Military: Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the head of Louisiana’s National Guard, is retiring from the Edwards administration after a close relationship with the governor in his first term. http://bit.ly/2PDM2Fg

Obamacare: Siding with a legal challenge backed by Louisiana AG Jeff Landry, a federal appeals court in New Orleans has ruled the individual health insurance mandate in the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Here's what's next: http://bit.ly/38R22es

Environment: Prosecutors won't pursue charges against two activists who took part in a protest outside the office of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. http://bit.ly/2Eu5L3M

ICYMI: GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone opened up about his unsuccessful campaign to unseat incumbent John Bel Edwards: http://bit.ly/34xaWKV

Jeff Parish: After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Jefferson Parish Council has adopted an ordinance that will limit the investigative powers of the parish's inspector general — but not as tightly as some had hoped. http://bit.ly/2s4ppR4

  • Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Interim Emergency Board meets at 9:45 a.m. in Room E.
  • Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
  • State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Drafting Subcommittee of the Public Recreation Access Task Force meets upon adjournment of Public Recreation Access Task Force meeting in Room 5.

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at the Louisiana Workforce Commission's Workforce Investment Council meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Louisiana Welcome Center in Baton Rouge.

