Today in The Rundown: The latest on the impeachment saga and Louisiana congressmen's roles; Louisiana House leadership positions picked; coastal issues; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until inauguration: 25
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 81
Days until the regular session must end: 161
The News
POTUS: The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Here are the highlights from the Louisiana delegation and what happens next: http://bit.ly/34BRqwG
Census: Gov. John Bel Edwards has named a Census advisory panel, after Louisiana was one of five states that had not previously followed the Census Bureau's advice. http://bit.ly/2rbrzOC (via @MelindaDeslatte)
ICYMI: House Republicans have picked Albany Rep. Sherman Mack to be the next leader of the chamber. http://bit.ly/2tvLiJv
LaLege House: New Iberia Rep. Blake Miguez is the new House GOP leader heading into 2020. http://bit.ly/2Z9fHsT
Coastal issues: Details about the draft plan to spend $958 million in fiscal year 2021 on hurricane flood reduction and coastal restoration projects, with more than half the money coming from settlements related to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill: http://bit.ly/36TPMbr
Cyberattacks: New Orleans officials remain tight-lipped about a cyber-attack that has hobbled city government, but cyber-sleuths have homed in on the likely weapon: a menacing breed of “ransomware” used to lock up computer data until the target pays in Bitcoin for the key to release it. http://bit.ly/2Z1YQYW
Military: Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the head of Louisiana’s National Guard, is retiring from the Edwards administration after a close relationship with the governor in his first term. http://bit.ly/2PDM2Fg
Obamacare: Siding with a legal challenge backed by Louisiana AG Jeff Landry, a federal appeals court in New Orleans has ruled the individual health insurance mandate in the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Here's what's next: http://bit.ly/38R22es
Environment: Prosecutors won't pursue charges against two activists who took part in a protest outside the office of the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. http://bit.ly/2Eu5L3M
ICYMI: GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone opened up about his unsuccessful campaign to unseat incumbent John Bel Edwards: http://bit.ly/34xaWKV
Jeff Parish: After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Jefferson Parish Council has adopted an ordinance that will limit the investigative powers of the parish's inspector general — but not as tightly as some had hoped. http://bit.ly/2s4ppR4
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Interim Emergency Board meets at 9:45 a.m. in Room E.
- Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
- State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Drafting Subcommittee of the Public Recreation Access Task Force meets upon adjournment of Public Recreation Access Task Force meeting in Room 5.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at the Louisiana Workforce Commission's Workforce Investment Council meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Louisiana Welcome Center in Baton Rouge.
Tweet beat
My wife, @elizabethcrisp, is reporting live from the House of Representatives covering just the third impeachment of a president in US history.I, meanwhile, write about teenagers and 20-year-olds throwing a ball while scarfing down free press box hot dogs.Cool.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 19, 2019
“Mommy, Billy says the president is in peaches!” - tomorrow’s Family Circus strip, probably #lagov #lalege— John Jel “Gubernatorial Zaddy” Jedwards (@JohnJelJedwards) December 19, 2019
I and several others from Louisiana would just like to know if we are talking pre- or post-National Championship game in New Orleans... #impeachment https://t.co/aEivUfWlBl— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 19, 2019
.@RepGarretGraves is the only member of the Louisiana delegation who hasn't spoken during #Impeachment debate. He's standing in the back of the House chamber currently.— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 19, 2019
Noted this earlier, but worth revisiting here: @SteveScalise has held closed-door meetings with @HouseGOP on #Impeachment every in-session week since October. Guests included former Clinton impeachment managers and Trump-supporting Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson. https://t.co/eF7gmeBnQh— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 19, 2019
Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/kUDektXMvt— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 18, 2019
21 years ago. #Impeachment #lalege #lagov https://t.co/kroxMkTGdH— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 18, 2019
Did you miss @RepClayHiggins #Impeachment address? Here's the transcript. And you can watch the clip here: https://t.co/xxq9xOJ9cX pic.twitter.com/2Tq0hg7GwJ— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 18, 2019
Anyone know what these are going for on StubHub? #Impeachment pic.twitter.com/SaRdY2QNPz— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 18, 2019
In reporters call, @SenJohnKennedy said constituents are worried about health care and other issues while “the tofu and arugula crowd up here (DC) is focused on impeachment.” If Senate were to vote today, JNK says #impeachment would be "deader than fried chicken." #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 18, 2019
Honored to be listed by @nytimes as one of 5 people spreading hope worldwide in 2019 because of Louisiana’s work to make medicines affordable and cure Hepatitis C. #HepCFreeLA @LADeptHealth https://t.co/zb3U6NInUs— Rebekah Gee (@rebekahgeemd) December 18, 2019
#NCAA president Mark Emmert is here in DC speaking at The Aspen Institute. He's asked when the NCAA video game is coming back. It's the No. 1 question, he says, he gets asked."I think that would be way cool if I was an athlete at that level."— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 17, 2019
.@SteveScalise is whipping votes for USMCA deal today. House hoping to pass before end of the week. More on Congress' busy final week of 2019: https://t.co/UdGHDXMPH7 via @theadvocatebr @NOLAnews— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 17, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.