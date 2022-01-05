BR.mayorcovid.010522 TS 625.jpg

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome speaks at a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, appearing with area hospital and health clinic leaders to address the COVID-19 Omicron variant's affect on in East Baton Rouge Parish. She announced that the city-parish has postponed events planned to honor the legacy of civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but would still host a virtual program on Jan. 17. Broome said a series of initiatives, programs and service projects that were slated between Jan. 12-17 will be rescheduled in February, when healthcare workers are hopeful the surge of the omicron variant will have peaked.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is promising to use “every tool” at the city-parish’s disposal to combat crime, strengthen economic development and improve transportation and drainage.

In her annual “State of the City” address before the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, Broome recapped what shee sees as her administration’s achievements and laid out her ambitions for the second year of her second term.

Her speech repeated many of the same themes she highlighted in her 2020 address.

“If I allowed some of the emails or phone calls I receive to deter me, I could let the vision go; forget about it and just do a ‘job’,” Broome said in her prepared remarks. “Yet, I understand that the fulfillment of the vision is often a longer process than the vision itself.”

To that end, outlined the following initiatives:

  • Allocating $1.8 million to enhance the Baton Rouge Police Department’s technological capabilities and another $3.3 million to implement gun violence reduction strategies – paid for through the influx of federal stimulus money East Baton Rouge Parish is receiving.
  • Spending more than $100 million to kick off construction on more projects from her $1 billion roads improvement program, MovEBR, which had 21 projects enter constriction phase last year she said.
  • Using $10 million in American Rescue Plan money to maintain and upgrade technology and equipment within the fire department and emergency medical services.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

