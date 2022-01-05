Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is promising to use “every tool” at the city-parish’s disposal to combat crime, strengthen economic development and improve transportation and drainage.
In her annual “State of the City” address before the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, Broome recapped what shee sees as her administration’s achievements and laid out her ambitions for the second year of her second term.
Her speech repeated many of the same themes she highlighted in her 2020 address.
“If I allowed some of the emails or phone calls I receive to deter me, I could let the vision go; forget about it and just do a ‘job’,” Broome said in her prepared remarks. “Yet, I understand that the fulfillment of the vision is often a longer process than the vision itself.”
To that end, outlined the following initiatives:
- Allocating $1.8 million to enhance the Baton Rouge Police Department’s technological capabilities and another $3.3 million to implement gun violence reduction strategies – paid for through the influx of federal stimulus money East Baton Rouge Parish is receiving.
- Spending more than $100 million to kick off construction on more projects from her $1 billion roads improvement program, MovEBR, which had 21 projects enter constriction phase last year she said.
- Using $10 million in American Rescue Plan money to maintain and upgrade technology and equipment within the fire department and emergency medical services.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.