East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome speaks at a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, appearing with area hospital and health clinic leaders to address the COVID-19 Omicron variant's affect on in East Baton Rouge Parish. She announced that the city-parish has postponed events planned to honor the legacy of civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but would still host a virtual program on Jan. 17. Broome said a series of initiatives, programs and service projects that were slated between Jan. 12-17 will be rescheduled in February, when healthcare workers are hopeful the surge of the omicron variant will have peaked.