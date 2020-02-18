The head of Southern University’s Department of Political Science and History put the images of President Donald Trump and Adolph Hitler on a flyer advertising a lecture the professor is giving Wednesday.
Albert L. Samuels, chair of the department, said he used the images to attract attention to an ad hoc lecture that is not part of the curricula that no student is required to attend and for which no grades will be given. Samuels is speaking about the president’s impeachment trial and making historical connections to decisions made by officials in democracies that turned totalitarian.
Southern faculty and student periodically speak publicly in the lobby of Higgins Hall. The audience is made up of whoever wants to stop and listen.
Samuels came about the theme from the impeachment’s effect on the upcoming presidential primary elections. The speech is entitled "The Moment We Have Feared is Upon Us: Why the 2020 Election May Be Democracy's Last Stand in America."
“The Hitler analogy is overused. But it does attract attention,” Samuels said, adding that outrageous exaggeration is the way to build an audience these days.