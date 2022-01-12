Former state Sen. Elbert Guillory, who has sought a variety of public offices, plans to run for lieutenant governor.

Guillory, an Opelousas attorney and a Republican, is scheduled to spell out his plans during an announcement at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"Elbert remains a loud voice for free markets, strong families, independence from government programs, gun ownership and school choice," according to a statement that accompanied his planned announcement.

"Telling the truth about politics remains the driving message behind Elbert Guillory's America," the statement says.

Guillory made an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2015 and also ran for the U. S. Senate and the 4th congressional district seat in the U. S. House.

He caused a stir in 2013 when he switched from the Democrat to the Republican Party and that he chose to "escape the government plantation and the party of disappointment."

Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser holds the office now.