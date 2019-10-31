Early voting begins Saturday and ends Nov. 9 for the Nov. 16 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday. The following races and propositions are on the ballot in these parishes in the Baton Rouge area, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
Governor
John Bel Edwards, D-Baton Rouge
"Eddie" Rispone, R-Baton Rouge
While positions on issues and plans for Louisiana's future have been vague from both John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone during debate thus far…
Secretary of State
Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton
Louisiana Supreme Court
Associate Justice, 1st District
(Jefferson, Orleans, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes)
"Will" Crain, R-Madisonville
Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie
BESE
DISTRICT 6
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
State Senator
DISTRICT 11
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville
Patrick McMath, R-Covington
DISTRICT 16
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Beverly Brooks Thompson, D-Baton Rouge
Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Franklin Foil will be in the runoff against the Democratic candidate Beverly Brooks-Thompson after a hand recount …
State Representative
DISTRICT 62
(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)
Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville
DISTRICT 67
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Leah Cullins, D-Baton Rouge
Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 68
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Taryn C. Branson, D-Baton Rouge
Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge
Insurance businessman Scott McKnight and lawyer Taryn Branson will square off in the Nov. 16 runoff for the state House District 68 seat that …
DISTRICT 70
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Belinda Davis, D-Baton Rouge
Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge
The balance of power in Louisiana's House of Representatives will be greatly influenced by the results of a closely watched contest between tw…
DISTRICT 71
(includes Livingston Parish)
Lori Callais, D-Denham Springs
"Buddy" Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs
DISTRICT 88
(includes Ascension Parish)
Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales
Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales
GONZALES — Ascension Parish grocer Brandon Trosclair told a room full of Republicans this week that his House runoff opponent sent their all-R…
Ascension Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 7
"Kim" Christy, D
Aaron J. Lawler, R
Assumption Parish
Clerk of Court
Erin Hebert, N
Annette Smith Joseph, D
Police Juror
WARD 1
Ron Alcorn, D
Patrick Lawless, D
WARD 7
Leroy J. Blanchard III, D
Toby Thibodeaux, D
East Baton Rouge Parish
19th Judicial District Judge
ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION L
Ronald "Ron" Johnson, D
"Trae" Welch, R
The 19th Judicial District Court runoff between East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Trae Welch and veteran Baton Rouge lawyer Ron Johnson, the t…
Propositions
Fairwood Crime Prevention and Improvement District
To levy an annual fee of $40 on each residential parcel and $200 on each commercial parcel for 15 years beginning in 2020, providing for an increase in security patrols and promoting the betterment of the district, including improving lighting and signage. The fee may be increased each subsequent calendar year not to exceed 10% of the fee imposed the previous year and not to exceed $100 for residential parcels and $500 for commercial parcels. The revenue from the initial levy is estimated at $28,600.
Hermitage-Cross Creek Crime Prevention and Development District
To levy an annual $100 fee on each parcel for a residential structure for 10 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and generating an estimated $56,625 for the year for an increase of law enforcement personnel or contracted security personnel.
Monticello Crime Prevention and Improvement District
To an annual $100 fee on each parcel for a residential structure for 10 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and generating an estimated $87,500 for the year for an increase of law enforcement personnel or contracted security personnel.
East Feliciana Parish
Police Juror
DISTRICT 6
Michael Ray Bradford, D
Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R
Iberville Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr., D
Shalanda Lewis Allen, D
Livingston Parish
21st Judicial District Judge
DIVISION D
(Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)
Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
"Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
Parish Council
DISTRICT 6
Derek Babcock, R
Gerald McMorris, R
Propositions
TOWN OF LIVINGSTON, 1 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of no more than 6 percent alcohol by package only and not for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF LIVINGSTON, 2 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of no more than 6 percent alcohol for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF LIVINGSTON, 3 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of one-half of 1 percent alcohol and above for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF LIVINGSTON, 4 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of one-half of 1 percent alcohol and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF LIVINGSTON, 5 of 5
To allow the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content only on the premises of restaurants which have been issued an "R" permit.
TOWN OF ALBANY, 1 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of no more than 6 percent alcohol by package only and not for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF ALBANY, 2 of 5
To allow sale of alcoholic beverages of no more than 6 percent alcohol for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF ALBANY, 3 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of one-half of 1 percent alcohol and above for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF ALBANY, 4 of 5
To allow the sale of alcoholic beverages of one-half of 1 percent alcohol and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises.
TOWN OF ALBANY, 5 of 5
To allow the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content only on the premises of restaurants which have been issued an "R" permit.
FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 9
(Service charge renewal)
To renew the annual service charge not to exceed $32 a year on residential and commercial structures, and generating an estimated $72,000 a year for 10 years beginning in 2021.
FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 11
(Service charge renewal)
To renew an annual service charge not to exceed $32 a year on residential and commercial structures, and generating estimated $12,500 a year for 10 years beginning in 2021.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Parishwide School District Tax Proposition
To renew a 10-year, 11.96-mill property tax beginning in 2021 and, generating an estimated $5,621,200 a year for additional support for the maintenance and operation of the public elementary and secondary schools.
St. James Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 4
Mason Bland, R
Roderick "Smooth" Williams, D
DISTRICT 5
Clyde Cooper, D
Charles "Ispy" Ketchens, D
Tangipahoa Parish
21st Judicial District Judge
DIVISION D
(Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes)
Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
"Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
Parish Council
DISTRICT 2
John Gary Ingraffia, R
"Greg" Varnado, R
DISTRICT 9
Glenn Dale Bridges, R
Brigette Delatte Hyde, R
Ponchatoula Mayor
"Steve" Pugh, R
Robert F. "Bob" Zabbia, D
Hammond Proposition
To incur bonded debt of $2.1 million in sewer revenue bonds to finance improvements to the city's wastewater collection, treatment and disposal system, with bonds to mature up to 22 years from the date of issuance and to bear interest at a rate of not more than 1% per year. Bonds will be repaid from the income and revenues of the system after reasonable and necessary operating and maintenance expenses.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Sheriff
Michael "Mike" Cazes, D
"Mike" Zito, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT 3
"Tammy" Clayton-Jones, D
Atley Walker Jr., D
DISTRICT 7
Natahia Carter Benoit, D
Alan Crowe, R
West Feliciana Parish
Parishwide Proposition
(sales tax extension and rededication)
To levy a half-cent sales tax generating an estimated $1,460,000 a year for an additional 10 years from May 1, 2020, with the proceeds to be used as follows: 75% for building or improving facilities and equipment for the West Feliciana Parish Hospital and 25% for repairing and maintaining public roads and bridges.
Sales Tax District 1 Proposition
(sales tax extension and rededication)
To levy a half-cent sales tax generating an estimated $905,000 a year for an additional 10 years from July 1, 2020, with the proceeds to be used as follows: 75% for building or improving facilities and equipment for the West Feliciana Parish Hospital and 25% for repairing and maintaining public roads and bridges.