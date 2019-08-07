Republican State Treasurer John Schroder filed for re-election Wednesday morning on the second of three days of qualifying for statewide offices.

In addition, two more contenders entered the race for governor and three for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Schroder's entry means all seven statewide officers are seeking new terms.

Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards, of Harvey, filed for Schroder's post on Tuesday.

Schroder defeated Edwards two years ago in the race to fill the unexpired term of John Kennedy when Kennedy was elected to the U. S. Senate.

The state treasurer declined comment on Edwards' latest challenge and resumed his criticism of state spending.

"The Legislature and administration continue to spend every dime they have and every dime they think they have," Schroder said.

"The treasurer is the conscience of Louisiana in my opinion when it comes to financial matters," he said.

"The governor doesn't have to listen to anything I say," he added. "Neither does the Legislature."

"That does not mean I won't continue to talk about what I believe to be solid fiscal policy that they need to hear," Schroder told reporters.

Schroder said the State Bond Commission recently approved $1.5 billion in lines of credit, including recreation projects, splash pads, upgraded parks "and other pet projects that have become priorities of the state."

The primary is Oct. 12.

Candidates have to win at least 50 percent of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff on Nov. 16.

+3 Louisiana election qualifying Day 1: All three major candidates for governor officially sign up for October ballot After months of lackluster campaigning, the three major candidates for governor officially signed up to put their names on the ballot for an e…

On Tuesday Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday and his two chief challengers – Republican U. S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and GOP Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone filed for governor.

On Wednesday Gary Landrieu, an independent, filed for governor on a campaign plan that includes "Las Vegas style gambling" in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and bulletproof vests for all law enforcement officers.

Landrieu is a first cousin of former U. S. Sen. Mary Landrieu and ex-New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Also entering the race for governor is Natchitoches contractor Manuel Leach, a Republican.

"I'm honest," Leach told reporters.

Three candidates filed for BESE, which sets state policies for about 720,000 public school students statewide.

Ashonta Wyatt, who lives in Harvey, filed for the District 2 post held by Kira Orange Jones.

Janice Perea, a Houma school teacher, is running against incumbent Sandy Holloway in District 3.

Ciara Hart, also a school teacher, filed for the District 6 seat being vacated by Kathy Edmonston.

Wyatt and Hart are Democrats. Perea is a Republican.

Check back with The Advocate for more updates and details.