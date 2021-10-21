Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday announced an interim replacement to head up the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness following the resignation of Gen. James Waskom, who led the agency since January 2016 and is taking medical leave until January.
Casey Tingle, GOHSEP's deputy director and chief of staff, will take over as acting director while Waskom is out.
In a prepared statement, Edwards lauded Waskom, a veteran who served three combat tours, for his service heading up GOHSEP. During his tenure, Waskom helped Louisiana navigate its response to six hurricanes, the historic 2016 floods, winter storms and the COVID pandemic.
"It is not lost on me that after a military career that included 30 months in a combat zone overseas, when Jim could have done anything else, he chose to continue working for our people. We need more public servants like Jim who work to solve problems and execute plans when faced with life-threatening challenges," Edwards wrote.
"His knowledge and expertise were instrumental in strengthening our working relationships with parishes, other states and our federal partners. Gen. Waskom is leaving because it is what is best for him and his family. Donna and I wish him well and will be praying for him. I hope our paths continue to cross in the future, as he is a true friend, Louisianan and American patriot," the governor added.
Tingle, a Shreveport native, has worked at GOHSEP since 2009. During his tenure, he's managed three grant programs representing over $2.5 billion in funding to protect Louisiana from the risks of natural disasters.
Before coming to GOHSEP, Tingle was a senior associate with Quadel Consulting working on the Road Home Program and he also worked in budgeting and grants management for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Public Safety Services.
“Casey is an experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated public servant who has focused his career on helping our state respond to and recover from a number of natural disasters, with a keen eye on how mitigation can protect our communities and make our lives better," Edwards wrote. “I look forward to continuing to work with him and am confident that he is a strong leader who can work with our partners to continue Louisiana’s recovery from Hurricanes Ida, Laura and Delta, flooding and the winter storms, while also ensuring that our state is ready to respond to any future disasters we may face.”