James Waskom, Director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, listens before answering a reporter's question at the first of Gov. John Bel Edwards' two scheduled Sunday media briefings about the state's activity related to Hurrican Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, Aug. 23, 2020 in the Emergency Operations Center at GOHSEP. Both storms are forecast to impact Louisiana next week as hurricanes, in a rare 'one-two punch.'