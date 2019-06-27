Louisiana’s pension systems had an imposing level of debt, amounting to about $18.2 billion and representing lower funding levels than many other states in 2017, a new report has found.
But the state has shown some signs of progress in its ability to pay down that debt--called “unfunded accrued liabilities”--which has dragged on Louisiana’s budget for years, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts’ annual report on state pensions.
Louisiana’s pension systems had nearly $34 billion in assets and $52.2 billion in liabilities in 2017, according to the report, a gap of $18.2 billion in its ability to pay future benefits that will come due down the road. Louisiana’s pensions were 65% funded in this metric, compared to 69% nationally. Louisiana is one of 20 states with less than two-thirds of the assets it needs to pay its future pension obligations.
That $18.2 billion gap represents a decline of nearly $2.5 billion from the year before, Pew found. The drop comes as pension systems throughout the U.S. experienced a strong performance in the stock market and with other investments that boosted their financial positions.
However, that trend is not a cure-all for pension systems, many of which have large funding gaps, said David Draine, a senior officer at Pew.
“States can’t invest their way out of this,” Draine said in a conference call with reporters. “Even with this improvement … it’s still a cause for concern.”
Louisiana outperformed most other states in a benchmark called net amortization, which measures whether a pension system is paying down the principal on its debt. While most states fell short of the benchmark, Louisiana paid more than enough to stop its debt from growing, Pew found.
The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, one of four statewide pensions Pew analyzed, is 64.7% funded as of a year ago, said Maris Leblanc, LASERS chief operating officer. LASERS’ funded ratio would exceed 70% if not for several policies put in place to improve the long-term financial outlook of the system, like lowering expectations for investment performance and changing some actuarial methods, Leblanc said.
Leblanc said LASERS is “pleased that Pew has recognized our positive number on net amortization,” which she highlighted as a better measure of the direction a pension plan is headed.
The pension debt among Louisiana’s four statewide retirement systems--Teachers Retirement System, LASERS, School Employees Retirement System and State Police Retirement System--has weighed heavily on the state’s finances. After amassing a large debt in the systems, lawmakers began paying it down in 1989, but scheduled larger payments for later, a move that made the liabilities grow.
Check back later for more.