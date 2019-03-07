Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

A top aide to Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has been tapped to join the communications team for President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

Matt Wolking has been Cassidy's communications director for the past year and a half, after previously serving as a communications aide to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

The Trump campaign announced this week that Wolking will be in charge of an “aggressive rapid response team, refuting attacks and exposing the fake news media," The Washington Times reported.

Others announced to lead Trump re-election communications efforts ahead of 2020 include Zach Parson, who has worked in the White House, and Erin Perrine, who has been press secretary for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Wollking has said he begins his work for the Trump campaign on March 18.

Donald Trump's state leadership team is vetting potential federal appointees from Louisiana

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments