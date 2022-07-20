Louisiana highway fatalities shot up 17% last year, the biggest single-year increase since the state started keeping records in the 1960s, officials said Wednesday.
A total of 971 people died on highway accidents in 2021, up from 828 the previous year.
"This isn't rocket science," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in making the announcement.
"These accidents, these fatalities, these injuries can be prevented by slowing down, by not being impaired, by not being distracted," Edwards told reporters.
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said much of the blame for the increased deaths stems from motorists using cell phones.
"I would attribute it basically to the cell phone but there are other factors as well," Wilson said.
Edwards made his comments before signing the state's five-year strategic plan aimed at trimming highway traffic fatalities 50% by 2030.
Impaired driving and the failure to wear safety belts were also cited for the state's increased death toll.
