A $52 million project to revamp the exit at College Drive for westbound motorists should be done by January of 2023 barring weather delays, Louisiana's transportation chief said.
"If we have multiple, back to back hurricanes given the evacuation route that exists there we would call time out," said Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development. "But we are pleased with the progress."
The original completion date was Nov. 30.
Wilson said weather delays often extend the length of a project by 20% to 30%.
He said that, if the work is wrapped up in January, "that to me is on schedule. Not technically but in the real world that seems to work."
In case of weather problems the finish date will be pushed back past January.
Taxpayers got their first look at the plans in October of 2019.
About 17,000 westbound motorists use the College Drive exit daily, and around 116,000 cars and trucks travel west between the I-10/12 split and College Drive each day.
The problem today is westbound motorists on I-10 have to cross three lanes of traffic to get to the College Drive exit, and navigate around traffic from I-12 merging onto I-10.
Those entering I-10 from I-12, and trying to move to the fastest-moving inside lanes, have to work around motorists trying to get off the interstate.
The new setup will allow cars and trucks on I-10 to cross one lane to reach the exit.
The work is part of a larger project to add a new lane in each direction on I-10 from La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the split.
Wilson also said a pinch point 1 3/4 miles east of College Drive, where I-10 narrows from three lanes to two, will remain in place for now.
The narrow roadway is the site of daily slowdowns but is less of a problem than when it first appeared in November.
Crews are working two shifts per day.
"There are certain pieces that will be done at night because you might have intermittent lane closures," he said.
The overhaul forced the removal of 250 trees from the I-10/12 split, which sparked major concerns among members of Baton Rouge Green, a non-profit group that planted and maintained the trees.
Earlier estimates put the number of trees to be removed at less than 200 but that changed when state officials scrapped plans to erect a flyover to the College Drive exit for westbound motorists.
Wilson has promised the state will gradually replace two trees for each one removed.
Around a dozen crepe myrtles are in an enclosed area at the I-10/12 median now.
DOTD has allowed Baton Rouge Green officials to work with the contractor for the project.
Sage Foley, executive director of Baton Rouge Green, said earlier this week she is satisfied with how the work has unfolded.