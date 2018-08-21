Returning from a trip to Mexico and Guatemala, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy waved off any talk of tensions with those countries that may have been sparked by President Donald Trump's strict line on immigration.

"They may not like his rhetoric, but they certainly appreciate the issue and understand his emphasis," Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, told reporters during a press call after his return Tuesday.

Cassidy was part of a bipartisan congressional trip to meet with foreign leaders on issues related to immigration, drug trafficking and trade, among others.

"I want to understand the roots of those issues, because then you come up with a better approach to addressing those issues," said Cassidy.

Cassidy was joined by Democratic U.S. Reps. Vincente Gonzalez and Ruben Kihuen, of Texas and Nevada, respectively.

Cassidy and others on the trip met with Guatemala President Jimmy Morales and members of his cabinet in Guatemala City to discuss efforts to fight drug trafficking and security issues.

"With our help Guatemala is making a major interdiction there," Cassidy said.

In Mexico City, Cassidy took part in classified briefings from the U.S. Department of Defense on counternarcotics and security cooperation. They also met with Mexican Under Secretary of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Baker and with Alfonso Romo, chief of staff to President-elect Andrés Manuel López.