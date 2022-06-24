People upset with the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade crowded the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge on Friday evening to rally for abortion rights and voice fear over what rulings might come next.
“It took them 49 years to overturn Roe, it will not take them very long to overturn the right to birth control and the right to same-sex marriage and all the other rights that people have fought for the last 50 years,” said Angela Adkin, coordinator for the advocacy group 10,000 Women Louisiana.
Adkin introduced women who worked for Planned Parenthood or who escorted women seeking abortions to the Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge — one of three clinics in Louisiana that shut their doors Friday because of the ruling. The crowd gave them a standing ovation.
Some of the speakers shared their own experiences with abortion. In the crowd, some held handmade signs; one said "They won't stop at Roe," and another said "Stop stealing our rights."
LSU student Paola Comeneres said the Supreme Court decision made her worry for the future of America.
“How am I supposed to feel for our country’s future if lawmakers are restricting the healthcare that we are supposed to receive?” Colmenares said. “Now, more than ever, is the time to speak up and stand up for what is right. Because the way that we’re headed is downright shameful.”
Adkin said the ruling showed the importance of voting.
“Every conversation you’ve had at your kitchen table with a friend or family member, those are all so great and very important,” she said. “Please support each other.”