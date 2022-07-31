Paula Zachary knows all too well that Louisiana's record-setting rate of highway fatalities is much more than dry statistics.
Zachary's son Brandon, 19, died in a single-car accident on La. Hwy. 1019 near Walker when he apparently passed out, ran off the road and struck a utility pole in 2007.
Brandon Zachary's blood alcohol content was .19, she said, more than double today's legal limit for adult intoxication.
She has since worked with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to help prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies.
"I tell his story to try to encourage others not to do what he did," Paula Zachary said. 'It turns my pain to passion."
Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced that state highway deaths rose by 17% in 2021 compared to 2020, the largest such hike since records started being kept in the 1960s.
Alcohol was a contributor in 42% of last year's 971 highway fatalities, and has been for 16 consecutive years, according to state crash data.
Since 2006 alcohol has played a role in 42%-47% of road deaths, with the two high water marks occurring in 2008 and 2014, according to figures compiled by The Center for Analysis and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU.
"In Louisiana alcohol does and has been consistently reflected in such a bad way, such a prominent way, in our statistics," said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
"And even though we have seen the introduction of other things into the mix alcohol continues to hold this lane where we are wrestling to get those numbers down," Freeman said of fatalities.
While alcohol is the leading contributor, other issues also play a role in the fatalities.
The failure to wear safety belts or do so properly did so in 150 of the deaths, according to the statistics.
Drivers ran off the road 252 times, and distracted or inattentive driving contributed to 43 deaths.
The last time alcohol played a role in less than 40% of highway fatalities – 32% – was in 2005, when hurricanes Katrina and Rita turned routines upside down in south Louisiana for the last four months of the year and beyond.
Alcohol was a contributor in 62% of 2021 highway fatalities in Jefferson Parish; 46% in East Baton Rouge Parish; 44% in Livingston Parish; 43% in St. Tammany Parish and 42% in Ascension Parish.
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the state's way of life plays a big role in the number of deaths.
"I would say it has a lot to do with the culture of who we are," Wilson said, noting that Mardi Gras, parades, tailgating during football season and family gatherings are routinely linked to alcohol consumption.
"The culture are all the things we cherish but alcohol use and the casual acceptance of its use and then getting behind the steering wheel is what I think is the issue at hand," he said.
Louisiana has waged anti-drunk driving campaigns around Labor Day weekend for years.
The state plans a similar crackdown Aug. 19-Sept. 5 with a focus on impaired drivers, seat belt and child safety violations, according to State Police.
Jeannine Childers, outreach coordinator for the state's Strategic Highway Safety Plan, said she is at a loss to explain why alcohol is such a persistent part of skyrocketing highway deaths.
"I wish we had the magic answer," Childers said.
"Alcohol is a drug. It is a drug and it is legal to consume but you have to make the right choices whenever it is time to get behind the wheel."
Freeman said it is not true that people in Louisiana drink more than the rest of the nation.
"In Louisiana, our statistics show that we drink and drive at higher rates than some in the U.S.," she said.
Wilson said combining alcohol with cell phones and other distractions while driving is one reason those ages 15-44 account for 56% of crashes.
"They are more inclined anecdotally to have a more casual lifestyle," he said.
Zachary, who lives in Albany, said her son had been up for 21 consecutive hours before the accident, holding down two part-time jobs and then spending time with friends.
He had just finished his first year at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Zachary, who has worked with MADD since 2008 talking to offenders and students, recalled the time she was working in a Baton Rouge department store when she was approached by a young couple.
"He said 'You don't remember me but I was in your class and it made a huge impact in my life and I stopped drinking,'" she recalled. "I would like to say we will see an end to impaired driving but you don't know."