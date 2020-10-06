Former Gov. Mike Foster, who died Sunday at age 90 of natural causes, will be buried in Franklin, his hometown, on Wednesday.
Private services will be held at his plantation-style home, Oaklawn Manor, on Bayou Teche at 11 a.m. followed by a public graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Franklin Cemetery, complete with a military send-off.
Foster was a pilot with the rank of captain during the Korean War in the 1950s.
Foster was a two-term Republican governor from 1996-2004. Under his watch, the state created the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and the TOPS scholarship program for students to attend Louisiana universities tuition-free.
Foster never liked pomp and circumstance and in keeping with that, his family decided to forgo a memorial service for him at the state Capitol, as was done for former Kathleen Blanco, the state's first female governor, after she died in August 2019.
"A veteran, a businessman and a sportsman, Gov. Mike Foster was a true Louisianan who served his country, his state and his community with honor throughout his life," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement and added that he ordered "that flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of his memory."
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Battaglio, Charlie Billodeau, Bernie Boudreaux, Leslie Braud, Dr. Tom Kramer, Donnie Stiel and Dr. C. T. Stirling. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Franklin or the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana.