The Division of Administration is telling more than 66,700 taxpayers who received duplicate tax refunds to sit tight for the time being while the state collects the overpayments directly from the banks to which they were deposited.

“There is no need for the taxpayers to take any action as the department works to recover the overpayment of funds directly from their bank accounts,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said in a Friday afternoon press release. “With the cooperation of several financial institutions, the process is working.”

A computer glitch sent the individual income tax refunds to direct deposit and debit cards on Tuesday. The same refunds were duplicated on Wednesday.

“The error was identified and the state immediately began the reversal process, as well as implementing procedures to prevent any recurrences,” according to the press release. No personal information was released.

The vast majority of the $26 million in overpayments are expected to be recovered electronically.

If the state is unable to recover the refunds directly from the banking institutions, those taxpayers will receive a letter from the Department of Revenue with repayment instructions.