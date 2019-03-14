The number of abortions performed in Louisiana is the lowest its been in a decade.

According to unofficial totals from the state Department of Health, there were 8,084 abortions in Louisiana last year -- down from 10,211 in 2014, a 20 percent drop as state lawmakers passed some of the nation's strictest abortion regulations.

Louisiana, which tends to be among states with the toughest restrictions on abortion access, has three remaining abortion clinics — one each in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. There were five when the Louisiana Legislature in 2014 passed a law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. That law is on hold while it's being challenged in court.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, praised the decline of abortions in a statement Thursday.

“My Catholic Christian faith teaches me to be pro-life,” he said in a statement. “This is personal for Donna and me, and we take it very seriously. We are committed to reducing the number of abortions in Louisiana, and the data shows that it is working."

