Attorney General Jeff Landry is backing legislation that he says will protect health care coverage for thousands of Louisiana residents, if a lawsuit he's engaged in successfully overturns the federal Affordable Care Act.

"The truth is, we can do better," Landry said during a news conference Monday. "It gives us an opportunity right here in Louisiana to create and develop a better system."

Landry, a Republican running for re-election this year, held the news conference in his Capitol office to promote the proposed Healthcare Coverage for Louisiana Families Protection Act that has been prefiled ahead of the start of the 2019 legislative session next week.

Under the proposal, insurers would be barred from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and from setting annual or lifetime limits.

The bill also would give broad authority to the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner to establishing rules regarding what benefits health insurance policies must cover, if the ACA, commonly called Obamacare, is eliminated through a court decision.

Landry has joined on with several other Republican attorneys general in arguing that the law is unconstitutional, now that Congress has eliminated penalties for not maintaining coverage.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat also up for re-election, is backing a separate bill that also would lay out protections if Obamacare ends. He slammed Landry for his involvement in the health care debate.

“It’s ironic that the Attorney General wants to try and take credit for fixing a problem that he himself caused by involving the state in a lawsuit that eliminates protections for people with pre-existing conditions, without having a plan in place or consulting with anyone before doing so," Edwards said in a statement. "Let’s be clear: Jeff Landry endangered the health coverage of almost 850,000 people in Louisiana with pre-existing conditions because he was more concerned with politics than with real people."

