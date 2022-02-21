Louisiana's transportation chief said Monday closing lanes on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will cause major headaches but steps are planned to avoid any "doomsday" traffic scenarios.

"This is not something we enjoy doing in terms of disrupting the public," Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. "If it was easy it would have been done already."

He added, "This is a project we should have done probably two decades ago."

Wilson announced earlier this month that, as part of a $1.2 billion project to widen I-10, one lane in each direction will be closed on a three-mile stretch from near the "new" Mississippi River bridge to Acadian Thruway.

The lane reductions from three to two in each direction are scheduled for 2024 and will last about 14 months for an already jammed corridor that handles about 152,000 cars and truck daily.

Wilson said placing up to 10,000 state employees who work downtown on flex schedules – five days of work in four – carries the potential to trim traffic volume by up to 20%.

"This is something that is doable and manageable," he said. "We have had some really good experience and practice during the COVID pandemic."

Traffic volume plunged in 2020 at the outset of the pandemic when state employees and others worked from home.

However, flex times discussions are already sparking pushback.

The expansion, which will extend from La. Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split, represents the first overhaul of its kind since the federal highway was erected in the 1950s.

Wilson said state officials plan to rely on traffic models that show what alternate routes motorists pursue to avoid I-10 and signal timing aimed at ensuring traffic flow during those times.

He said DOTD also intends to work with Amazon and other firms in hopes they will make delivery schedule adjustments, especially during peak travel periods.

Heavy construction along the route is set to start in early 2023.

The aim is to resume the current three lanes in each direction in 2025 and for four lanes each way to debut by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Aside from nearby homes, what impact the work will have on businesses around the Perkins Road Overpass, whose owners have long voiced concerns, is unclear.

Parking disruptions near bars and restaurants are all but assured.

The work includes longer on-ramps that make merging easier and the installation of shoulders on parts of the corridor that lack any today. "We know from research and science that having shoulders is absolutely the smart thing to do for safety," Wilson said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the Legislature to allocate $500 million for construction of a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

That plan will be debated during the 2022 regular legislative session, which begins March 14.

Some legislative leaders have questioned making a $500 million commitment amid a host of questions, including where a new bridge would be located.

Edwards' proposal also assumes that, aside from public dollars, the state would forge a public-private partnership in which private investors make a stake in the project in exchange for a long-term revenue stream.

Wilson said that, in a best case scenario, work on the bridge could begin in 4-5 years.

How long it would take to build is unclear.

The bridge could cost up to $2 billion.

He said reworking the College Drive exit for westbound motorists should be finished by the end of the year weather permitting.

That work will allow westbound travelers to exit at College without having to cross multiple lanes of high-speed traffic.