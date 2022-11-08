Early voting numbers in East Baton Rouge Parish have been delayed due to a verification issue Tuesday night.
According to East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court officials, a total of 11,666 early votes have not yet been added to overall vote totals as of 11:15 p.m.
Election officials said they observed a difference in the number of ballots scanned and the number of ballots expected by East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voter's officials.
Officials decided to scan all ballots again out of an abundance of caution. Election workers expect the re-scan process to be complete soon.