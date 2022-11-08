BR.earlyvoting.102622 TS 13.jpg

Voters walk to and away from voting, on the first day of early voting at the State Archives building on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Early voting for the Nov. 8 Louisiana open congressional primary election runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are closed Sunday, Oct. 30. Voters statewide will consider a U.S. Senate primary and eight constitutional amendments. All voters in the Baton Rouge area will have a congressional race on the ballot. All area parishes except West Feliciana have local races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues. A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices. Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

Early voting numbers in East Baton Rouge Parish have been delayed due to a verification issue Tuesday night.

According to East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court officials, a total of 11,666 early votes have not yet been added to overall vote totals as of 11:15 p.m.

Election officials said they observed a difference in the number of ballots scanned and the number of ballots expected by East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voter's officials.

Officials decided to scan all ballots again out of an abundance of caution. Election workers expect the re-scan process to be complete soon.

