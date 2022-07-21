BR.govcorona.020921 HS 397.JPG (copy) (copy)

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's office oversees the three days of political filing.

Two more candidate filed for the U. S. Senate on Thursday, which means U. S. Sen. John Kennedy now has 10 challengers.

Bradley McMorris, No-Party and a Livingston resident, and Salvador Rodriguez, a Tangipahoa Democrat, entered the race in hopes of unseating Republican Kennedy, who is heavily favored to win re-election.

Filing is going on from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

A flurry of contenders is expected before filing ends on Friday afternoon.

U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, got a challenger Thursday when Dan Lux, a Harvey Republican, entered the race for the 2nd congressional seat.

Tia LeBrun, a Lafayette Democrat, entered the race against 3rd District U. S. Rep. Clay Higgins.

           

