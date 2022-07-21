Two more candidate filed for the U. S. Senate on Thursday, which means U. S. Sen. John Kennedy now has 10 challengers.
Bradley McMorris, No-Party and a Livingston resident, and Salvador Rodriguez, a Tangipahoa Democrat, entered the race in hopes of unseating Republican Kennedy, who is heavily favored to win re-election.
Filing is going on from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
A flurry of contenders is expected before filing ends on Friday afternoon.
U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, got a challenger Thursday when Dan Lux, a Harvey Republican, entered the race for the 2nd congressional seat.
Tia LeBrun, a Lafayette Democrat, entered the race against 3rd District U. S. Rep. Clay Higgins.