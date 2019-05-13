WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will make his second Louisiana trip of the year on Tuesday to highlight the state's booming southwest industrial hub before heading to New Orleans for a high-dollar fundraiser for his reelection campaign.

The president is scheduled to tour Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry and deliver a speech on energy infrastructure and the economy — an event promoting two recent executive orders aimed at easing restrictions on energy infrastructure and promoting fossil fuel development.

Sempra Energy announced last month that the Hackberry export terminal — Phase One of the Cameron LNG project — had begun feeding natural gas to the first liquefaction unit ahead of ramping up production. The Cameron Parish site is expected to create 10,000 construction jobs as the build-out continues.

"(Trump)'s well aware of how big a role Louisiana plays in production of, and the exporting of, energy," said U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Parish who will be among the entourage traveling with Trump to Louisiana aboard Air Force One, said in a recent interview with The Advocate.

Scalise said Louisiana has a key role in the country becoming more energy self-reliant and assisting allies overseas who otherwise may rely on oil and gas from Russia.

"They know, a lot of times there are strings attached to energy from Russia," Scalise said.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, also recently touted the state's role in the oil and gas industry and Trump's executive orders.

“President Trump and his administration have begun to take the necessary steps to address the underlying causes for this inexcusable waste,” Kennedy said on the U.S. Senate floor last week. “The president took the courageous first step in addressing a problem that has been present for far, far too long – the lack of infrastructure.”

“Without pipelines and other means of transport, processing and storage, the cheaper and cleaner burning natural gas is too often wasted -- Natural gas, mind you, that could be powering businesses, schools and even tens of millions of homes across the United States,” Kennedy added.

Trump, who received more than 58 percent of the vote in Louisiana in 2016, was last in the state in January, when he addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual gathering in New Orleans.

He has remained politically popular among Louisiana voters, with polls generally tracking his approval rating well above 50 percent.

Trump's latest trip coincides with a high-dollar fundraiser in the state.

After his industrial visit, Trump will travel aboard Air Force One to the New Orleans area to attend a private campaign fundraiser in the gated Metairie Club Gardens neighborhood.

The dinner will cost Trump supporters a minimum of $2,800 apiece to attend. Those willing to shell out $100,000 per person will get "roundtable" access, and couples can pay $35,000 for a photo with the president at the May 14 event.

Shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger and developer Joe Canizaro, who are Trump's finance co-chairs for Louisiana, are listed as the event's hosts, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by The Advocate.

Other featured guests will include Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks Jr. and Trump Victory Finance Chair Todd Rickets.