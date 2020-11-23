State officials said Monday they have picked a contractor to handle the first phase of the widening of often congested Interstate 10 between LA. 415 and the I0/12 split.

The work will be done by Kiewit/Boh, a joint venture and one of three firms that submitted qualifications to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Construction is set to start in late 2022.

The overhaul is being financed with federal bonds, with the state repaying the money by using a portion of its annual federal allocation of dollars.

The first, which does not cover the entire, is estimated to cost $716 million.

The initial allocation of borrowing is $360 million.

"Since 2016 this administration has been bold in our efforts to prioritize and deliver value-added infrastructure solutions across the state of Louisiana," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

"The innovation, competence and courage by DOTD and its government and private sector partners to advance the widening of I-10 is a game-changer for this region and for interstate commerce," Edwards said.

"While not the only solution to regional challenges, it is critical to reducing congestion, fostering economic development and enhancing the qualify of life of those living and working in the vicinity of the project," he said.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said the work is the largest of its kind since the construction of the highway.

"This is a historic development for the progress and growth of Baton Rouge, the likes of which we haven't seen since the initial construction of the interstate system," Wilson said, also in a statement.

"The state's first urban redevelopment in half a century has been much needed for many years, but lack of funds, financial planning and political will prevented it from happening," he said.

"These projects will be done in phases to minimize impacts on the traveling public," Wilson said.

The state is using a process called construction management at risk.

That means using a design professional who is engaged by DOTD for professional pre-design or design services or both.

DOTD then contracts separately to engage in the pre-construction and construction phase.

The initial phase of work will be focused from just west of Washington Street to Essen Lane on I-10.

It will include the reconstruction of I-10 and adding an additional lane in each direction.

Other components include changes to the intersections at Washington Street, Dalrymple Drive, Perkins Road, Acadian Thruway and College Drive and replacement of the Narin Driver overpass.

The $52.3 million College Drive work is a revamp of the westbound exit.

It will allow westbound traffic on I-10 to get off at College Drive without having to cross multiple lanes of traffic, which especially risky during morning rush hour.

That work will be done by Boh Bros. Construction Co.

Also included in the initial phase is the construction of noise barriers, interstate lighting, guide signs, traffic signals and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Roundabouts are planned at Terrace Avenue and Braddock Street; the Washington Street interchange and Dalrymple Drive at East Lakeshore Drive.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.