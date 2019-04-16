Support for Louisiana's criminal justice reforms is growing in the state, a new LSU poll has found, especially among Republicans and Independents.
The reforms garnered 70% support among Louisiana residents in the fifth of six reports from the 2019 Louisiana Survey. That's a jump from 61% in 2018.
Louisiana lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards passed several pieces of legislation in 2017 aimed at reducing the state's then-highest incarceration rate in the nation. That was achieved mostly by releasing nonviolent, non-sex offenders from prison sooner.
A growing share of Louisiana Republicans, up 14 percentage points from last year, and Independents, up 12 percentage points, support the state's reforms, the LSU survey found.
Still, few Louisiana residents believe the criminal justice system is fair or effective at keeping communities safe, the poll shows. About a third of residents agree the current criminal justice system in Louisiana is fair, while 55% don't believe it is effective at keeping people safe.
The survey, conducted by the Public Policy Research Lab at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, polled 917 Louisianans from Feb. 15 to March 7, and has a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.