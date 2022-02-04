Despite complaints from Black lawmakers, a House committee Friday approved a bill that would spell out new boundaries for Louisiana's top school board and retain two majority-minority districts.

The vote on the measure was 12-5.

The proposal, House Bill 3, now faces action in the full House.

Bid to add new minority seat to BESE could spark controversy during redistricting session A new redistricting dispute is brewing amid a push by civil rights groups to add another minority seat to the state Board of Elementary and Se…

Critics, including a current member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said more effort should be made to add a third district where Black residents, who make up a minority of the state's population, command a majority of the district.

State Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, sponsor of the bill, said legislative officials reviewed a variety of proposed maps, including two submitted by the NAACP, and her plan makes the most sense.

Thomas said that, under the current boundaries, 14 parishes are split compared to 12 in her proposal.

She said 35 municipalities are divided today compared to 27 in her plan.

Thomas said 60 precincts are split in today's boundaries while none would be if her proposal wins final approval.

BESE is an 11-member panel that sets policies for about 700,000 public school students statewide.

The board includes eight elected districts, which are undergoing once-in-a-decade revisions, and three named by the governor.

BESE includes three black members, including two elected and one appointed.

"The numbers that are attached to House Bill 3 are superior to other plans," she told the House & Governmental Affairs Committee.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Three Black lawmakers -- Reps Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans and Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles -- pressed Thomas on why a third majority-minority district was not included in her plan.

"Almost a third of the state of Louisiana is African-American,' Jenkins noted.

Duplessis said racial composition and other factors should be considered in redrawing boundaries, not just numbers.

He also noted that nearly half of Louisiana's public school population is made up of Black students.

Carter said two districts in northwest and northeast Louisiana -- District 4 and District 5 -- could be made to extend more east and west rather than north and south and pave the way for one that is close to a third majority-minority district.

He said Thomas' bill also is at risk of running afoul of the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act, which means it could be subject to a lawsuit.

"You have to follow the numbers," Thomas said.

She said proposed maps that added a third majority-minority district had far more split parishes, municipalities and precincts than her proposal.

Preston Castille, whose Baton Rouge area BESE seat is one of the two current majority-minority districts, told the committee he wished lawmakers would make a greater effort to craft a third one.

'In terms of fairness we really aren't addressing that need," Castille said.

The other majority-minority district is held by Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans.

The Legislature is holding a special session to draw new boundaries for BESE, the state's congressional delegation, the Legislature and the Public Service Commission.

A Senate committee is set to take up four proposed BESE maps at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, including some aimed at boosting minority representation.