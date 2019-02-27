BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's U.S. senators have stalled nominees for jobs at the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The senators are trying to force the agency to release long-stalled legal guidance that could help Louisiana flood victims.

Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy said Wednesday they don't oppose the two HUD assistant secretary nominees. They say they object to HUD inaction that is delaying flood recovery aid.

As many as 6,000 Louisiana residents who took out loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration after the 2016 floods have been waiting to see if they can access recovery grants.

Congress changed the law in October to allow the applicants to not have those count against the grants. State officials are waiting for HUD guidance to dole out the money.