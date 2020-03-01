WASHINGTON — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is placing a big bet on his chances of winning Louisiana's Democratic presidential primary in April.

The only campaign with a professional operation in the state hasn’t set a specific limit on how much it will spend in Louisiana, but a finance report filed last month shows the self-funded billionaire candidate spent nearly $120,000 on his Louisiana efforts during the month of January, mostly in salaries and rent.

Bloomberg has opened five campaign offices across Louisiana, including a high-profile, $9,000-a-month office on major Mardi Gras parade routes in New Orleans. He has more than 30 paid staffers in the state, and the possibility of more.

“What he’s done already is already in the state is more than any presidential candidate has in recent memory," said Richard Carbo, Gov. John Bel Edwards former campaign chief who is running Bloomberg's effort in Louisiana.

Bloomberg, by far, had the most extensive spending in Louisiana among the remaining Democrats seeking the nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election. (Some candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have internet service through Louisiana-based Centurylink, so those payments show up as being paid in the state but don’t represent direct campaign efforts in the state. Similarly, Trump contracts his "Make America Great Again" gear through a Lafayette company.)

Bloomberg, 78, has struggled as he's hit the debate stage but he hasn't been tested on a major ballot yet. His supporters are banking on heavy name recognition and an agenda that runs more moderate of the left-wing candidates on the ticket.

The aggressive play for Louisiana runs contrary to what's happened in other recent election cycles, when campaigns leaned heavily on volunteers, get-out-the-vote events and endorsements from key players.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of Biden's campaign, leads a pack of black Louisiana lawmakers backing the former vice president, while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has an aggressive grassroots movement made up of volunteers who hold regular phone banks.

Bloomberg was a Republican from 2001-07 while mayor of New York. He spent the next decade, and his final mayoral term, as an independent before joining the Democratic Party in 2018.

Louisiana has more registered Democrats than Republicans, but is a conservative state that on a statewide level embraces GOP candidates more often than Democrats.

“Louisiana Democrats aren’t like Democrats in other parts of the country,” Carbo said. “I think Mike is the one speaking to them."

The state isn't expected to play a game-changing role in the 2020 general election — Trump received more votes than any candidate on any Louisiana ballot in history when he easily won the state in 2016 — but Democratic candidates for the past year have been courting potential voters, particularly African Americans and other minorities.

The presidential primary in Louisiana will be April 4, with early voting March 21-28, excluding Sunday, March 29. Only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic presidential primary.

The timing puts Louisiana, with its 50 delegates, in a unique position that could ultimately add more heft to the state's role in selecting the nominee.

Bloomberg's net worth is an estimated $65 billion, and his vast wealth has afforded him the opportunity to cover the airwaves with television and radio ads, often highlighting his relationship with former President Barack Obama, who hasn't endorsed a candidate. To put Bloomberg's finances into perspective, it’s more than twice the size of the state of Louisiana’s annual operating budget. After getting a late start in the race, Bloomberg has already spent more than $400 million on the campaign, finance records show.

Bloomberg’s billions have given him deep roots in Louisiana through his philanthropic efforts, a recent New York Times analysis shows.

A charter schools supporter, Bloomberg has invested in education reform in the state, ensuring John White's role as the reformer of Louisiana's schools after Hurricane Katrina. White, the state superintendent of education John White is set to resign March 11 after eight years on the job.

"Bloomberg has made more than $5 million in political donations in the state, including $3.6 million to Empower Louisiana, an education-focused political committee chaired by a powerful Republican donor, and also backed Mitch Landrieu, the former Democratic mayor of New Orleans," the Times reported. "Over the same period, Mr. Bloomberg gave nearly $15 million to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to promote charter schools, and his foundation gave nearly $3 million to the City of New Orleans."

Landrieu, a moderate Democrat who was rumored to be a 2020 contender himself, hasn’t endorsed anyone in the Democratic primary. Now a CNN political analyst, Landrieu said during a television appearance in the fall that Bloomberg “would be a good President” if he wins.

“One of the questions is not is he going to do well, although that's important, but who's he going to hurt,” Landrieu said, pointing to other centrists still in the field, including Biden.

White, the education secretary, was the deputy chancellor of New York City schools while Bloomberg was mayor.

“As mayor, New York City is not an easy place to be in charge of every day,” White said in a recent radio interview. “(He), in my mind, set a standard for what it means to be a mayor in this country. I hope people will see that as he runs for president against a number of also very accomplished people who should be given a serious look.”

Fifteen states or territories, plus Democrats who vote abroad, will cast primary votes Tuesday, commonly referred to as Super Tuesday as it is the first big primary election day after the four designated early states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina).

About 1,350 delegates are at stake Super Tuesday; 2,467 will be awarded in later primaries.

There have been no publicly released polls on the race in Louisiana, but state Democratic Party officials have said they hope the window between Super Tuesday and Louisiana’s primary will bring several candidates to the state.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton easily won the 2016 Democratic primary in Louisiana against Sanders, but Republican Trump received more than 58 percent of the state's votes in November 2016.

Trump has remained popular in Louisiana and returned for multiple events since taking office in 2017. One of his closest allies in Louisiana, U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, said he's not been impressed by the Democratic field and thinks it will have little pull in Louisiana.

"I think most people are shocked at how unprepared (Bloomberg) has been," said Scalise, a Republican. "Bernie (Sanders) is the only one that's generating enthusiasm on their side and it's with a socialist message."

Bloomberg is likely to make “a couple of visits” to Louisiana after Super Tuesday, Carbo said.

Biden made his first Louisiana trip of the campaign cycle in July, so his finance reports show money for rooms at Loews Hotel in New Orleans during that trip and money for catering at two campaign events in New Orleans.

Richmond, the only Democrat in Louisiana’s congressional delegation and a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, has been a key campaign surrogate for Biden in early voting states like South Carolina and has done several nationally televised interviews to promote Biden’s candidacy. The Biden campaign also has released a list of more than two dozen current and former Louisiana state lawmakers who have endorsed him.

During the last election cycle, Sanders held events in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and even attended the state party’s 2015 Jefferson-Jackson Dinner (since renamed the True Blue Gala).

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg were among several candidates who took part in the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Buttigieg used the appearance to unveil his Walker-Lewis Initiative that aims to boost black entrepreneurship.