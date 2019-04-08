Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted the state’s record under his leadership and laid out his policy priorities for the two-month legislative session in his session-opening State of the State address on Monday.

Edwards delivered what he described as “a very different speech” compared to his other State of the State speeches since taking office in January 2016. Edwards has called seven special sessions during that time -- all to address the state's fiscal crises. No special session is anticipated this year, as the state's financial outlook has stabilized thanks largely to a sales tax hike.

“We have spent a lot of time together in these chambers over the past three-and-a-half years, but because of our willingness to come together and put the people of Louisiana first, our state is finally moving in the right direction,” Edwards said in his speech. “Together, through partnership rather than partisanship, we restored fiscal stability and put an end to the greatest budget crisis in our state’s history.”

Edwards highlighted several guests in the audience that have benefited from the governor’s policies, including a Medicaid recipient, a school custodian and a veteran who is a local business owner.

Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, also stressed the need for bipartisanship. The GOP controls both the state House and Senate.

“Here’s what I think is so important to remember, we have made tremendous progress in the last three and a half years, not because of one person or one party, but because many people from different parties have come together to make it happen,” Edwards said. “We live in a time where it seems like people are becoming ever more divided. We work to one up each other instead of fighting together for a better Louisiana.”

Edwards faces two Republicans in his bid for re-election: Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto.

The election is Oct. 12, with a Nov. 16 runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in the primary.