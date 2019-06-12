Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday will hold the first in a series of round-table discussions with public school teachers and support staff after the Legislature approved his $101 million pay raise plan.

The gathering is set for 3:30 p.m. at Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School in LaPlace.

Edwards will hold a closed-door session with teachers for 45 minutes, with reporters invited in for the final 15 minutes.

The governor will then hold a 15-minute session with reporters.

The meeting follows enactment of Edwards' proposal to boost teacher pay by $1,000 per year and $500 for support workers.

The governor, who is seeking his second term this year, has said the 2019 increase is the first of three years of pay boosts aimed at allowing Louisiana to reach the regional average.

Teachers are paid an average of $50,000 per year.

Edwards has said current pay is about $2,200 below the Southern average.