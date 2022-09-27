St. Helena Parish's policy jury president announced his resignation from his position Tuesday night, citing medical issues.
President Frank Johnson, of Pine Grove, announced his resignation at the end of the police jury meeting Tuesday night following a brief executive session regarding "administrative changes" to the police jury.
Johnson wrote in a statement read out to the jury that he'd been suffering medical issues related to memory loss and needed to resign for his health.
"My family and friends have recognized that I have significant memory issues," Johnson wrote. "I have found myself in confusing situations, and I realize that I'm not able to give the high quality service to the people of St. Helena Parish that they deserve and I've always been passionate about."
Johnson served as president of the police jury since 2020, when he began his second term as a juror.
During that term, Johnson pushed to bring new jobs to the parish and expressed support for solar energy projects in his district, though Johnson's presidency wasn't without controversy.
Johnson was arrested in February on one count each of public bribery and malfeasance, allegedly for seeking a bribe in exchange for an emergency disaster relief contract after Hurricane Ida, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Johnson declined to comment on his resignation any further after the meeting at the recommendation of his lawyer after telling The Advocate he needed to resign due to his health issues.
Johnson has yet to submit an official letter of resignation but will do so Wednesday with an official resignation date, said police jury secretary Sharonda Brown.
Police jury vice president Ryan Byrd will serve as the interim president until the jury votes on an official new president and vice president, which Byrd said will take place next month.