The Louisiana Dept. Of Revenue says the online portal to submit an application for the $250 front-line worker stipend is down Wednesday morning.

"Bandwidth and servers were configured to handle the high volume of applications anticipated, however a separate network connectivity issue has affected all applications on the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point portal, including the front-line workers application, Louisiana File Online, and other tax management applications," the LDR said in a news release.

By 7 a.m., more than 14,000 applications had been submitted, the state said.

The state says it has "all hands on deck" to resolve the problem.

This is a developing story. More details to come.