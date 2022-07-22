U. S. Reps. Garret Graves and Steve Scalise filed for re-election Friday morning and said Republicans are in good shape to regain control of the House on Nov. 8.
"I think people are hungry for change," said Scalise, who as House minority whip is part of the House GOP leadership traveling nationally to aid contenders.
Graves, who is from Baton Rouge and Scalise, who is from Metairie, qualified for new terms on the third and final day for qualifying and both are heavy favorites for re-election.
5th District U. S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start, also qualified before noon and 3rd District Rep. U. S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette did so by proxy Friday morning.
2nd District U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans and 6th District U. S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City, qualified for new terms by proxy on Wednesday.
A total of 12 contenders have signed up to challenge U. S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville.
Graves, who represents the Sixth District, repeated his concerns about the three final sites for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.
Graves and others have questioned whether all three locations are too far south to ease traffic on Interstate 12.
The Republican also complained about the process.
"It has taken us seven years to narrow it done to three," he told reporters.
"We should have been turning dirt by now. This should have been done 30 years ago."
State officials hope to finalize a site by 2024.
"I will support any data-driven decision," Graves said.
Scalise said Republican leaders plan to release their campaign agenda in September, including how to reverse the worst inflation in 40 years as well as plans for energy, interest rates and secure borders.
He said the GOP has a chance to gain up to 50 seats on Nov. 8.
Graves said Republicans have a "very good chance" to win control of the U. S. House.
Letlow was elected last year after her husband Luke won the post in 2020 before dying of coronavirus complications.
The 5th District has been targeted for months by Democrats to become Louisiana's second majority-minority district.
A court case to do just that was derailed last month when the U. S. Supreme Court said it would review the issue.
"I don't have any control over that," Letlow said of efforts to overhaul her congressional district.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.