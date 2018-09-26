WASHINGTON — Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy has built a reputation as a bruising questioner in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, derailing at least one potential federal judge and grilling others with pointed questions.
But Kennedy said he’s prepared no questions for Thursday’s hearing with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while both were in high school in the 1980s.
Instead, Kennedy said he’s preparing to sit largely quiet and hear both Kavanaugh and Ford give their accounts. The senator said he’s planning on turning over his time to Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona prosecutor who’s been hired by Senate Republicans to question Kavanaugh and Ford.
“I’m not preparing like I would for a confirmation hearing,” said Kennedy. “I’m not preparing questions. I want to listen very, very carefully.”
The high-stakes Thursday morning hearing comes as Kavanaugh, a 53-year-old federal judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, fights to save his Supreme Court nomination against allegations of sexual misconduct from three women dating to his time in high school and college.
Ford, the first of the women to publicly come forward, originally detailed her allegations against Kavanaugh in a confidential letter to congressional Democrats at the end of July. Details of the letter first leaked roughly two weeks ago before Ford detailed her allegations in an on-the-record interview with the Washington Post.
Ford told the Post that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed during a party, tried to take her clothes off and used his hand to try to muzzle her screams. She’s expected to detail those allegations in her appearance on Thursday.
“I will take Dr. Ford’s testimony seriously,” Kennedy said.
At final day of Kavanaugh hearings, Rep. Richmond blasts nominee and Sens. Cassidy and Kennedy endorse
Each senator on the committee will be allowed five minutes to question Ford and then Kavanaugh about the allegations. Kennedy told The Advocate on Wednesday that he’ll turn his time over to Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor, but that he may still pose follow-up questions during the hearing.
Kennedy’s restrained approach to Thursday’s hearing contrasted with some of his fellow Senate Republicans, several of whom have characterized the latest allegations against Kavanaugh as a “smear” and indicated they’d likely push forward with a confirmation vote regardless of Ford’s testimony.
Kennedy said he feared Thursday’s hearing with Ford would devolve into the kind of all-out partisan battle — replete with outbursts from senators and shouting protestors — that characterized Kavanaugh’s initial hearings before the committee. Kennedy described what happened at those hearings as “an intergalactic freakshow.”
Thursday’s hearing, Kennedy said, should offer him and his colleagues a chance to hear from both Kavanaugh and Ford and assess their credibility and memories.
"In one sense it’s trying to discern the truth in competing versions of the truth but, in another sense, it’s really looking at competing memories," Kennedy said.
But Kennedy was critical of several of his Democratic colleagues who’ve already said they believe Ford’s allegations are true.
“Some of my colleagues believe (...) that you’re morally tainted if you don’t automatically agree with the accuser. I don’t agree with that,” Kennedy said. “I think you’re morally tainted if you don't afford both the accuser and accused an attentive ear in fairness and due process.”
Since Ford first leveled her accusations, two other women have come forward with allegations of their own against Kavanaugh.
Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh’s, accused the judge of exposing himself to her at a freshman year party. Julie Swetnick, a D.C.-area web developer, alleged in an affidavit Wednesday that Kavanaugh was present at parties where his friends spiked girls’ drinks and they were raped by multiple teen boys. She claimed that Kavanaugh participated in some of the misconduct, according to a New York Times account of her story.
Kavanaugh has categorically denied all the allegations against him.
Swetnick’s choice of attorney, Michael Avenatti, prompted considerable skepticism from some Republicans. Avenatti, a Democrat who is rumored to be considering a potential presidential campaign, rose to national prominence representing Stephanie Clifford, a Baton Rouge-raised pornographic actress and director who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels. She says she once had sex with Donald Trump and was paid to keep quiet about it prior during the campaign leading up to his election as president.
Avenatti’s since become nationally known for his combative online posts about Trump and frequent national television appearances.
Senate Democrats have demanded that Kavanaugh’s confirmation process be put on hold so that the FBI can investigate the women’s allegations. Republicans have so far refused to consider doing so.
Kennedy declined to weigh in on Avenatti’s role — saying he hasn’t ever met the attorney — and said Judiciary Committee staffers are currently trying to interview Swetnick, an effort that has so far been unsuccessful.
“We are going to treat these allegations like we treated Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, like we treated Dr. Ford’s allegations,” Kennedy said.
Fellow Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, however, laid into Avenatti during a Fox News appearance Wednesday — dismissing him as “a lawyer to porn stars” — and questioned both the timing and veracity of Swatnick’s allegations, which Avenatti has hinted at for days but first revealed Wednesday.
“We’re being told that a woman went to 10 different parties where women were being gang-raped and never reported it until two days before this hearing,” Cassidy told Fox News on Wednesday. “That just doesn’t seem right to me. Why would she continue to go to parties where this would occur?”
“Clearly the game plan of the left is to come out with accusation, accusation, accusation which can never be disproved but which are meant to taint,” Cassidy added.
Swatnick’s allegations against Kavanaugh, Cassidy said, amounted to the “weaponization of the #MeToo movement.”