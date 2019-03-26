The state’s utility regulators altered their new rules – aimed at curbing lucrative compensation – to be more acceptable to the directors who run rural utilities, but the association that represents most of Louisiana cooperatives met and decided to oppose the regulations.
“We’re not really sure exactly what the Commission has passed, but we reserve the right to conduct ourselves as the private, independent businesses that we are,” said Jeff Arnold, chief executive officer of the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives, in statement released after the organization’s eight cooperatives met Monday to discuss their options on an order the Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved but hasn’t yet officially issued. Eleven co-ops sell electricity to about 900,000 accounts – about half the state.
Some of directors want to sue. But that can’t happen until the order, which the five elected members of the PSC approved verbally last week, is put to writing and published. The order probably won’t be ready for another week or two as PSC lawyers need to put the oral motions approved unanimously Thursday into the proper framework, including references to various laws and legal authorities.
In the meantime, Arnold texted Tuesday that the co-op officials are “reviewing all legal relief options available.”
A lawsuit, if pursued, would challenge how deeply the PSC’s constitutional authority can regulate the business activities that influence the monthly rates utilities can charge their customers. An alternative the association could take would be to pursue legislation that would restrict PSC authority.
PSC Chairman Mike Francis, R-Crowley, said Tuesday he is somewhat shocked at the opposition. As the only one of the five elected commissioners who buys his electricity from a rural cooperative, Francis had traveled the state negotiating a softer set of standards than what PSC lawyers had recommended.
“I felt like the majority of them (coop directors) were okay with what we wanted to do,” Francis said. “We didn’t fix anything. We just adjusted, made some very modest changes. … But we wanted to make sure their members knew and approved of their compensation.”
When begun in the 1930s to provide electricity in unserved, sparsely populated rural areas, cooperatives owned by the people buying the power – members – were set up as nonprofits run by part-time directors who legally couldn’t be paid. Boards started compensating themselves to attend meetings, for travel and to provide insurance coverage. Overlooked for years by the PSC, regulators last year began questioning how much the directors were receiving when some of the co-ops asked to raise their rates.
The PSC staff came up with detailed regulations that restricted compensation amounts that were vehemently challenged by the cooperative directors as unfair and meddlesome.
Francis got his colleagues to jettison the staff’s stiff proposals and replace them with a series of less harsh standards. Under the rules drafted by Francis and approved by the PSC commissioners, the cooperatives would be required to tell their members how much the directors receive, then hold a vote to allow members a chance to approve or refuse the amounts, using balloting methods that the PSC approved with results certified by an accountant selected by the regulators. The PSC would have the cooperatives suspend quorum requirements because so few members attend the annual meetings. Each rural electric cooperative board of director would be limited to an 18-year term. And if members approve insurance for directors, the policies offered would be the same level as the utility’s employees receive.
“We came out with a hard rule, but we did not eliminate the compensation or insurance,” Francis said.
Arnold said all board elections are carried out according to the bylaws approved by the membership and that directors are elected through a voting process that is duly announced, conducted, monitored and audited by an independent firm. Information about board elections, as well as other co-op news, is disseminated to every member through each cooperative’s newspaper delivered to each member’s mailbox.
“The Commission’s responsibilities don’t include micromanaging the entities they regulate,” Arnold said. “We feel our time-honored model of free, open and fair elections and our member-focused system of self-governance have worked for 80 years and continue to lead to outstanding service and affordable rates.”
Though the rules have technically gone into effect, the clock on appealing the new regulations doesn’t begin until officially published.
PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Bossier Parish, said if the association files a lawsuit, the cooperatives will lose. As a state senator in the 1970s, Campbell sponsored the law that brought all the cooperatives under the PSC jurisdiction. A court challenge ended with the finding that the PSC had the constitutional authority to oversee cooperatives and privately-owned utility companies.
“They’re going to lose and they’re going to spend their ratepayers money doing it,” Campbell predicted.