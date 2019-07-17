WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets borrowing from the comments of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy Wednesday morning, defending his controversial remarks about a quartet of Congresswomen.

The president’s three tweets were not an exact transcript of Kennedy’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News Tuesday night, but heavily quoted Kennedy and attributed the remarks to him.

“In America, if you hate our country, you are free to leave,” Trump quoted Kennedy, R-Madisonville, as saying during the appearance.

“I just think they’re left wing cranks,” Kennedy said of the four congresswomen who Trump targeted on Twitter in a battle that has consumed Washington this week. “They’re the reason that there are directions on a shampoo bottle. I think we should ignore them.”

Trump's original tweets suggested freshmen U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, all women of color, weren't born in America and that they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Omar, a Somali refugee, is the only member of the self-described "Squad" who wasn't born in the United States.

He's faced a backlash this week that escalated to a non-binding resolution condemning his remarks that passed the House on Tuesday in a mostly party-line vote.

All of Louisiana's House members toed the party line in their votes on the resolution — Republicans voting against condemning Trump and the state's lone Democrat voting in favor.

Kennedy said he doesn't think the president's remarks were racist but demonstrated "a poor choice of words" that Trump later "clarified."

"I hesitate to contribute to this freakshow," said Kennedy, who has emerged as one of the more quotable members of Congress since taking office in 2017.

ICYMI: The so-called “squad” thinks that America was wicked in its origins & is even more wicked today. They’re entitled to their opinion, but I’m entitled to my opinion too, & I think they’re left-wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on shampoo bottles. pic.twitter.com/6uY8j5uiXK — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 17, 2019

“In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

...opinion, they’re Americans. Now I’m entitled to my opinion, & I just think they’re left wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle, & we should ignore them. The “squad” has moved the Democrat Party substantially LEFT, and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

....they are destroying the Democrat Party. I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. I’m entitled to say that they’re Wack Jobs.” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019