More than 40% of Louisiana Republicans said they don't plan on getting vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll released Thursday from LSU's Public Policy Research Center.
The data adds to growing evidence of a stark partisan divide in thinking about coronavirus vaccinations. In total, roughly one-third of the population said they didn't want the vaccine, including 13% of self-identified Democrats.
The survey polled 781 residents from across the state between January 4 and March 1. The total sample had a margin of error of 6.4%.
