Poor roads and bridges are costing Louisiana motorists $7.6 billion per year, according to a study financed by insurance firms, labor unions and others.

The review also showed that drivers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans lose 60 hours per year while stuck in traffic, and waste more than $1,200 annually because of backups.

It said motorists in Baton Rouge and New Orleans waste 26 gallons of gas per year and those in Lafayette 17 gallons.

The study was done by TRIP, a nonprofit research group that focuses on transportation issues.

The estimated costs of bad roads to drivers is more than half of the $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs that are left undone because of a funding shortage.

Another $15 billion or so of the state's "wish list" includes a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and the completion of Interstate 49 between New Orleans and Lafayette.

First look at possible crossings for new Mississippi River bridge nearly two years away The public will get its first look at 15 possible crossings for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge in the spring of 2022…

The review said 26% of roads in Baton Rouge are in poor condition, 30% in New Orleans and 39% in Lafayette.

One in four roads in Louisiana is rated as poor, according to the TRIP study.

Whether road and bridge spending will change this year is unclear.

The state is getting $3.2 billion from the latest round of federal stimulus dollars, and some state leaders favor using part of the money on infrastructure.

Earlier state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, proposed a bill that would boost the state gas tax by 10 cents per gallon initially, and 22 cents eventually, to boost annual road and bridge money by $660 million.

McFarland has since dropped the bid after Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said they doubted the proposal could gain the two-thirds support needed for legislative approval.

DOTD chief skeptical for any gas tax hike in 2021 Louisiana's transportation chief Monday stopped just short of dismissing chances for a gas tax hike in 2021 that is being pushed by industry groups.

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, is sponsoring the same bill in hopes of generating a discussion on road road and bridge needs.

