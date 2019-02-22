BR.shelfcloudcapitol.071417 HS 002.JPG (copy)
Louisiana State Capitol

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has presented to state lawmakers an aspirational budget for the coming year, rather than the traditional budget outline that the governor presents annually.

The move is the latest in an ongoing standoff between Democrat Edwards and House Republican leaders, who have blocked the administration's attempts to increase the revenue projection, providing additional funding for the governor's wishlist of items, including pay raises for teachers.

"It would not be in the public’s interest for you to debate a meaningless budget like that," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said of the decision to go with an revenue portrait that the state's economists say is more realistic but hasn't been officially recognized.

The nearly $31 billion budget outline Dardenne presented to the Joint Budget Committee on Friday would be the state's largest budget ever. It calls for about a 2 percent increase in state general fund dollars.

Dardenne said the administration anticipated that the Revenue Estimating Conference will recognize the increased revenue before the new budget cycle begins July 1. 

