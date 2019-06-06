WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, has secured the backing of two prominent Louisiana Democrats — New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno and Baton Rouge State Rep. Ted James — in her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris' campaign announced Thursday that Moreno, a former state House member who is the first Latina to hold the council president title in New Orleans, and James, who is vice chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, will serve as co-chairs of her efforts in Louisiana.

“Kamala Harris is just the type of bold, courageous leader our country needs and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse her for President,” Moreno said in a statement. “I'm inspired by Kamala's commitment to building coalitions and connections that unite us around priorities that America needs to work for all people, not the just the wealthy and well-connected."

James, who is in his third term in the state House, said he believes Harris has the qualities needed to address a "paralyzing divisiveness" in the country.

“Kamala has spent the balance of her life fighting to ensure everyone has equal and adequate access to health care, fair wages and safe communities," he said. "Louisianans, and Americans across the country, can count on her to be their champion in the White House, and I'm proud to endorse her for president of the United States.”

The endorsements come ahead of Harris’ planned swing through the South with stops in Alabama and South Carolina, and as the broad Democratic field looks to woo Democrats in the region.

More than two dozen candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the 2020 race against Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, who overwhelmingly won Louisiana in the 2016 general election.

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden announced that U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans, is the first in a slate of national co-chairs for his 2020 campaign.

Louisiana has 50 delegates up for grabs in the Democratic primary, which is currently scheduled for March 7. The state Legislature has voted to change the date to the following month, potentially bolstering the state's importance as the large Democratic field winnows.

Harris, a former attorney general of California and San Francisco prosecutor, is among several presidential candidates who have already made stops in Louisiana in the run up to 2020.

Harris, 54, has been to Louisiana twice since announcing her campaign, most recently in New Orleans in April to speak at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's south central regional conference.

Trump recently was feted at a fundraiser in suburban New Orleans that reportedly raised millions for his re-election effort.

