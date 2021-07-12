It was 1991, and the eyes of America were on Louisiana - and not in a good way.

David Duke, a former grand wizard in the Ku Klux Klan and a Republican state representative from Metairie, finished second in the gubernatorial primary, leaving then-Gov. Buddy Roemer, a fellow Republican, in third place and out of the money.

Duke would face Edwin Edwards, a Democrat who had already served three earlier terms as governor, acquiring along the way a reputation for chicanery, in the runoff. The election became a referendum of sorts on racism, with many vocal Edwards opponents -- and national Republicans -- saying it was crucial to vanquish Duke because of his noxious views.

The contest attracted broad attention, which meant some debates were televised nationally. In this clip, shown on C-SPAN 2, Edwards delivers a three-minute closing statement in which he compared his record of public service to that of Duke, and urged voters not to let Duke "make a mockery of Louisiana."

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Can't see the video? Click here.