Edwin Edwards debate video

It was 1991, and the eyes of America were on Louisiana - and not in a good way.

David Duke, a former grand wizard in the Ku Klux Klan and a Republican state representative from Metairie, finished second in the gubernatorial primary, leaving then-Gov. Buddy Roemer, a fellow Republican, in third place and out of the money. 

Duke would face Edwin Edwards, a Democrat who had already served three earlier terms as governor, acquiring along the way a reputation for chicanery, in the runoff. The election became a referendum of sorts on racism, with many vocal Edwards opponents -- and national Republicans -- saying it was crucial to vanquish Duke because of his noxious views.

The contest attracted broad attention, which meant some debates were televised nationally. In this clip, shown on C-SPAN 2, Edwards delivers a three-minute closing statement in which he compared his record of public service to that of Duke, and urged voters not to let Duke "make a mockery of Louisiana."

The scoop on state politics in your inbox

Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Can't see the video? Click here.

Watch Edwin Edwards’ epic debate showdown with David Duke. ‘He’s give us 20 years of hate and hurt’
View comments