Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday emergency officials are keeping a close eye on rivers across the state, but in particular they are looking at Baton Rouge-area Comite and Amite systems that flooded the area in 2016.
The storm shifted a bit to the west but still expecting up to 20 inches of rainfall said Gov. John Bel Edwards in his first public address since Hurricane Barry made landfall at Marsh Island on the Iberia Parish side of Vermilion Bay. Edwards addressed reporters after meeting behind closed doors with emergency personnel at the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge.
Eleven people have been rescued in southern Terrebonne Parish. Twenty-eight shelters opened across the state and 315 people were there at midnight. Sixteen roads have been closed.
“It’s going to be a long several days for our state,” Edwards said.
The Comite River at Joor Road, according to National Weather Service forecasts released Friday night and Saturday morning, is predicted to crest higher than ever before. Edwards said that should inform people – many of whom have experience from the August 2016 floods – when to evacuate and tell officials when to open shelters and where to preposition sandbags and pumps.
The governor also cautioned that the impact of Comite levels will take days to become evident.
"That is obviously not good news here," Edwards said.
He said the Comite River is expected to crest at 1983 levels -- better news.
A Texas search and rescue team already is set up in Livingston Parish as the storm’s rain falls in the same area as it did in August 2016.
US Coast Guard rescued 11 people from their homes in lower Terrebonne Parish, outside the levees. But no other missions have been necessary, at least so far.
Flood waters have topped a back levee protecting Myrtle Grove in Plaquemines Parish from canals and marshes back of town. But that was expected and materials had been prepositioned to handle it.
No Mississippi River levees have been overtopped, Edwards said.
All flood gates around New Orleans, Golden Meadow and Morganza system have been closed. No Mississippi River levees have been overtopped.
DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said about 16 roads in south Louisiana and 24 movable bridges have been closed by the weather. High water is covering La. Hwy. 1 in south Lafourche Parish, isolating Grand Isle.
Entergy’s Louisiana is reporting about 60,000 customers are without power. Crews won’t be able to use bucket trucks to start fixing down transformers and wires until the winds drop below 30 miles per hour.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry dispatched its mobile pet shelter to the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus, which is now sheltering evacuees.
The mobile pet shelter can hold approximately 50 pets. It is a tractor trailer equipped with metal cages, generator, battery power and a cleaning station. It has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets. The LDAF has two mobile pet shelters.
Officials said those seeking shelter can find options by texting LASHELTER to 898211 or by calling 211.
