Sizable majorities of likely voters in Louisiana believe in climate change, say weather is becoming more extreme and that it will affect future generations, according to a new survey.
The poll, conducted by pollsters Greg Rigamer of BDPC, LLC and Bernie Pinsonat, was done on behalf of Restore the Mississippi River Delta ahead of fall elections where voters will choose the state’s governor and Legislature. Restore the Mississippi River Delta pointed to the poll’s findings nearly all of those surveyed support coastal restoration projects, and said candidates should make coastal land loss a top priority.
The survey of 1,006 likely voters in Louisiana also found 71% believe in climate change, and 80% said more extreme weather will affect future generations.
About 74% believe weather events, from flooding to hurricanes, are becoming more extreme; 68% believe extreme weather events are becoming more frequent; and 57% said extreme weather is currently having a greater impact on their lives. Eighty percent believe extreme weather will have a greater impact on future generations in Louisiana.
Pinsonat said the 71% of respondents who said they believe in climate change was higher than he would have expected, but he pointed to similarly high numbers for questions about weather becoming more extreme.
“The thing that’s very clear is that people directly see the impacts associated with it,” said Steve Cochran, campaign director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta, pointing to flooding throughout the state in recent years.
What is less clear is how Louisiana will deal with a national debate about emissions, he added.
The poll surveyed 1,006 likely Louisiana voters from July 23 through July 29 by telephone, including 38% to cell phones. The survey has a margin of error of 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.
Democrats and independents were far more likely to say they believe in climate change than Republicans. While 89% of Democrats and 76% of independents surveyed said they believe in climate change, only 44% of Republicans agreed. People living in the New Orleans area, at 88%, were most likely to believe in climate change, while the non-coastal Acadian region were least likely, at 58%. About a quarter of those surveyed said they do not believe in climate change, while 5% said they don’t know.
Multiple scientific studies show 97% or more of active climate scientists agree that climate change is being caused by human activities, according to the National Aeronautics and Space administration.
Previous polling has showed mixed results for Louisianans' opinions on climate change. An LSU poll from 2013 found 67% of Louisiana residents believed climate change is happening, while roughly half said they believed human activity is the cause. Another poll conducted last year on behalf of NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune found 52% of people either did not believe in climate change or did not believe it contributed to Louisiana's land loss.
The survey released Wednesday did not probe respondents on whether they believe in the science that shows humans are causing climate change, instead posing the question, “do you believe in climate change?” Cochran said the addition of that question could bring the numbers down slightly. However, Cochran said he thinks the politicization of the term in recent years mean most people don’t make a distinction.